Live Blog: Tornado Warning in DeKalb County, Watch Remains in Effect for Chicago Area

The threat of severe weather looms in the forecast Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, with several watches and warnings already in effect across the region.

Here are the latest headlines:

4:57 p.m.: Tornado Warning Remains in Effect for DeKalb County

A confirmed tornado was located approximately three miles to the south of Kingston, Illinois at 4:53 p.m., meaning that a tornado warning will remain in effect for DeKalb County until at least 5:15 p.m.

The tornado is moving to the east at 25 miles per hour, and appears to be lifting off the ground and touching back down as the storm cell moves through the area.

Sycamore, Genoa and Kirkland are all anticipated to be in the path of the storms, according to officials.

4:55 p.m.: Spotter Snaps Photo of Tornado Near Kirkland

Meteorologist Tyler Pardun snapped this photo of a brief tornado that touched down in DeKalb County near Kirkland on Monday afternoon:

A pair of tornado warning remain in effect for DeKalb County until 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

4:42 p.m.: New Tornado Warning Issued for Ogle, DeKalb County

A second tornado warning has been issued for northwestern DeKalb County after radar-indicated rotation was reported in a storm cell located near Rockford Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, the cell, located nine miles to the southeast of the airport, is exhibiting radar-indicated rotation. The storm is moving to the east at 25 miles per hour.

A separate warning is in effect for a cell currently located to the northeast of Esmond, which has produced a confirmed tornado.

The cell will be located near Kirkland at approximately 4:55 p.m., and will be moving toward Kingston. The storm is expected to impact Interstate 39 between mile markers 109 and 114.

4:35 p.m.: Tornado Warning Issued for DeKalb County After Tornado Spotted in Area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern DeKalb County until 5:15 p.m., after trained weather spotters reported that a tornado had touched down in the area.

According to the warning, the tornado was located near Kirkland, approximately 11 miles to the northwest of DeKalb, at approximately 4:34 p.m., and was moving toward the east at 25 miles per hour.

DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and Cortland could potentially impacted by the tornado.

Residents are urged to get to the lowest level of their homes immediately, and to get to an interior area away from windows.

4:27 p.m.: Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Canceled as Cell Weakens

A cluster of thunderstorms that spawned severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in northern Illinois have weakened, leading to those warnings being canceled.

The storms began to slow dramatically as they moved through the area, and after dumping nearly three inches of rain in some locations, they weakened to below severe limits, leading to the cancellation of the warning.

A tornado watch remains in effect for all of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana until 10 p.m., as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into the area as the afternoon and evening wear on.

3:48 p.m.: Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Winnebago, Boone Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Winnebago and Boone counties in northern Illinois.

The warning, which impacts the southeastern portion of Winnebago County and southern Boone County, will be effective until 4:30 p.m. The storm, which is capable of producing a tornado, is located over Cherry Valley as of 3:49 p.m., and is moving to the east at just 10 miles per hour.

There has not been a tornado sighted on the ground, but Doppler radar has indicated rotation within the cell, leading the NWS to issue the warning.

Residents are urged to move to the lowest level of their homes, and to move to an interior room away from windows.

3:43 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Slowing as it Moves Through Northern Illinois

A severe thunderstorm, which sparked a warning in parts of Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties, is beginning to slow down, leading to concerns about flash flooding and heavy rains in the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is now moving to the east at approximately 20 miles per hour, and is dumping heavy amounts of rain, which could lead to flash flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding,” an alert said. “Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”

According to a weather spotter, the storm dumped 1.82 inches of rain in just 20 minutes in an area just to the north of downtown Rockford.

3:33 p.m.: Weather Spotter Reports Incredible Rainfall Totals from Rockford

The storm system churning its way toward the Chicago area is dropping breathtaking amounts of rain, and residents are being urged to use caution when driving in the area.

According to a weather spotter at a private station just north of downtown Rockford, 1.82 inches of rain fell in a 20-minute span Monday afternoon.

Winnebago County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning for the cell that is currently moving its way through the region.

3:30 p.m.: Tornado Warning Issued for Several SE Wisconsin Communities

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, as radar-indicated rotation has been spotted by weather forecasters.

According to the warning, parts of Walworth County are potentially going to be impacted by the storm, which is moving toward the east.

The communities of Elkhorn, Delavan and Lauderdale Lakes in Wisconsin are impacted by the warning, which is effective until 4:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Elkhorn WI, Delavan WI, Lauderdale Lakes WI until 4:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/eHimWTDehH — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 9, 2021

Pea-sized hail is also possible with the storm.

3:15 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties until 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern Ogle, northwestern DeKalb, southeastern Winnebago and southern Boone County are all impacted by the warning.

The storm, located over Rockford, is moving toward the east at 30 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or more are expected with the storm, which could impact Loves Park, Cherry Valley, and several other communities.

3 p.m.: Tornado Watch Issued for Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana.

The watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m., and covers McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in northern Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

A storm system is expected to sweep southward through Illinois in the early evening hours, and will ultimately widen as the evening goes on, hitting numerous areas as it moves through the region.