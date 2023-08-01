Jake Burger delivers farewell, thanks White Sox for believing in him

Just before the MLB trade deadline, the White Sox traded Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for the organization's No. 4 overall prospect, Jake Eder.

Ahead of the White Sox' Tuesday night game against the Texas Rangers, Burger spoke with Scott Merkin about his departure and his time in Chicago.

Burger post trade

"I'm just grateful for the White Sox, the organization, for believing in me," Burger said. "It didn't seem like a lot of other people believed in me and the fans believed in me coming off from injury."

The White Sox drafted Burger with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

He tore his Achilles during spring training in 2018, then re-tore the same Achilles 2 1/2 months later. He didn't play baseball for three years after the injury.

Yet, the White Sox hung onto him, kept him on the farm and moved him up to the big leagues in July 2021. He went in and out of the everyday lineup until he made a major impact this season.

He's been one of the best bats for the White Sox this season. While hitting a lowly .214 this season, he has 25 home runs to his name, the second-most on the team. His .806 is the third-best on the team, too.

Burger assures his most fond memories lie with the White Sox. But he's excited to begin a new chapter with the Marlins.

"A lot of good memories here," Burger said. "My son got to see me play in a White Sox jersey first.

"On the flip side of that. I'm going to Miami, make a push for the playoffs and be in the wild card hunt. I'm really excited to play my heart out for Miami as well."

