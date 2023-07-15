If the White Sox sell, here are 5 players who could be traded at the deadline

The MLB trade deadline is upon us, and the White Sox could become a top seller on the market amid a losing season and current fourth-place standing in the AL Central.

The NY Post's Jon Heyman reported the White Sox are prepared to become sellers at the deadline, noting they will likely protect Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jiménez from being traded.

From the looks of it, one would assume the White Sox aren't looking to sell the entirety of their team to engage in a full rebuild. They will likely search for the right offers and listen in before possibly trading away some of their current members.

Who does that leave in the market? Here are five players who could be traded at the deadline.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Lucas Giolito

Giolito's name has been sufficiently tossed around the rumor mill since the Aug. 1 deadline has approached.

The Sox' ace is nearing the end of arbitration, making him an unrestricted free agent this winter. After making $10.2 million this season, he's likely searching for a lucrative, long-term deal to match his efforts and potential.

The Sox probably aren't looking to make that commitment, making it a better-than-ever time to sell his services. His name has been widely attached to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jon Morosi recently reported the Dodgers have an interest in bringing Giolito back to his hometown, along with the Reds.

"He's very tradeable because he's a very good pitcher," Frank Thomas said on the White Sox Pregame Live show on Friday. "If the White Sox aren't gonna pay this guy top, front-line money that he deserves, I would trade him and get a haul back for him because this team needs to make some trades. He's a guy you can trade and get some spectacular talent for."

Lance Lynn

Lynn, 36, is another candidate to be on the trade block.

He's a tough sell, considering he's holding onto a 6.03 ERA and 1.471 WHIP in 18 outings this season. But he's shown elite flashes, tying the franchise record for most strikeouts in a game (16) against the Seattle Mariners, and throwing 11 in a scoreless, seven-inning outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in his last outing.

The Texas Rangers, his former team before joining the Sox, are reportedly interested in trading for his services. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also told Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk podcast that opposing general managers "love" Lynn.

He has a semi-favorable contract as a rental option, with an expiring deal and a club option for 2024 on the books. His $18 million price for this season might stave off some suitors, however.

Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes for a solid rental to any contending team in need of a starter on the back end of their rotation. The Sox signed him to a one-year deal in December, leaving no strings attached for him if any suitor wants to send him back to free agency next winter.

Through 12 games and 62.2 innings this season, Clevinger holds a 3.88 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks.

He's been relatively solid when he plays, but injuries have kept him off the field for a considerable amount of time. He's endured wrist and bicep inflammation in his throwing arm, handing him two separate stints on the injured list.

Kendal Graveman

Graveman has stepped up gracefully this season, taking over Liam Hendriks' role in the ninth inning and being an ace in the hole for the White Sox bullpen.

He has a 2.93 ERA through 41 games and 40 innings pitched this season. He didn't allow a single run in May with 11 appearances and allowed five runs in June from 13 outings. So far, he's allowed no runs in July.

Graveman could bring the Sox back some real value. And he's not the only name in the bullpen who could be traded. Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer and Keynan Middleton could be in different uniforms past Aug. 1.

Tim Anderson

As the face of the White Sox, arguably since he came to the majors in 2016, and undoubtedly since winning the MLB batting title in 2019, it's borderline reckless of me to consider his name here.

But, if the White Sox are looking to reload, trading away aging players and keeping a young core together, now might be the best time to make the most of Anderson in the trade market. He has a club option for next season, marking the last year of his contract before he undeniably asks for a big raise as a premier shortstop in the league.

Are the White Sox willing to afford him if they reset the roster?

He's on the wrong side of 30 years old and in the midst of one of his worst seasons in the league. He batted .152 from the plate in June and currently holds a -9 defensive runs saved value at shortstop this season --- the worst value of his career since his sophomore season.

Don't expect the White Sox to trade Anderson unless they are committed to trading away a decent chunk of their roster.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.