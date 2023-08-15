David Ross

Here's why David Ross was ejected from Tuesday's Crosstown game

The Cubs manager was ejected after arguing with two umpires

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

David Ross was questionably ejected from Tuesday's Cubs-White Sox game after engaging in a heated exchange with two umpires.

At first, no one understood why Ross was ejected. The game was between innings and the matter Ross argued wasn't clear. Some speculated it could've been Seiya Suzuki's questionable punch out at the plate.

Ross didn't detail the event after the game. He didn't disclose the reasoning and was very short in his postgame press conference. In his defense, the Cubs lost to the White Sox, 5-3, at Wrigley Field.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"We had a disagreement. Me and the umpire. A battle I didn't win," Ross said after the game.

Kyle Hendricks revealed the subject at hand between Ross and the umpires. Ross' anger seemingly stemmed from a "blatant" missed balk call that should've gone against the White Sox, according to Hendricks after the game.

"That situation today was just weird," Hendricks said after the game. "A blatant balk that just was missed. He, obviously, was right and had his right to be upset. There are just things like that that can't happen in big spots in the game."

News

Health 1 hour ago

South suburban political pioneer battling kidney disease searching for living donor

Lyft 2 hours ago

Chicago-area Lyft rider shares experience from ‘nightmare' trip

Hendricks praised Ross for his attention to detail and his loyalty in standing up for his players. He was replaced by bench coach Andy Green after the game.

The Cubs and White Sox will finish the Crosstown series on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lead the season series, 2-1, with a chance to take the Crosstown Cup away from the South Side.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

David Ross
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us