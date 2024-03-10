Second case of measles confirmed at Pilsen migrant shelter, CDPH says

A second case of measles has been confirmed at a Chicago migrant shelter, public health officials announced Sunday.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the case was confirmed at the Pilsen shelter this weekend.

A child has been hospitalized because of the illness, but is in good condition, according to officials. The first case, which also involved a child, was reported on Friday.

Teams from CDPH and numerous health care agencies are screening residents for symptoms and are administering measles vaccines. The CDC is also assisting with the process.

As of Thursday, the shelter housed approximately 1,875 residents.

The news comes after CDPH officials confirmed an unrelated case of measles in a Chicago resident. That case was the first reported in the city since 2019, according to officials, but the individual is no longer contagious and is recuperating at home.

With the recent cases of measles reported across the city, top health officials are urging residents to check their vaccination status and to take precautionary steps.

“The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk, but we are strongly urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, new arrivals and all Chicagoans,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said in a statement. “Because of how contagious measles is, I anticipate seeing more cases.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles typically appear 7-to-14 days after contact with the virus. Initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. The distinctive rashes associated with measles typically appear 3-to-5 days after initial symptoms present.

Children 5 years of age and younger, adults 20 years of age and older, and pregnant women are especially susceptible to serious complications from a measles infection, as are those with compromised immune systems.

Measles cases can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis.