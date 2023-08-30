From brushing with charcoal toothpaste to using a pimple patch on a mosquito bite, you've probably seen the viral videos on social media. And maybe you've even tried some of the trends yourself. But a handful of Chicago medical experts are setting the record straight when it comes to health hacks.

"My patients ask me questions about the things they're seeing online, 'like should I do this?'" Whitney DiFoggio, a Registered Dental Hygienist told NBC Chicago. "There's so many wild things, the weirdest things you'd ever think of."

DiFoggio also hosts a YouTube channel called “Teeth Talk Girl,” to help decipher fact from fiction when it comes to myths and rumors around oral hygiene, teeth whitening and more.

"There's so many things that could damage your teeth and you wouldn't even know until it's too late," DiFoggio said, adding that some trends can lead to irreversible consequences, like damaged enamel.

"Once it's damaged, it's damaged," DiFoggio said. "Enamel doesn't grow back."

So what works, and what doesn't? When it comes to hacks seen on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, here's a breakdown.

Teeth whitening hacks: which ones work, which ones don't?

Brushing with charcoal toothpaste: According to DiFoggio, brushing with charcoal is "too abrasive."

"Although charcoal might work, it might actually whiten your teeth a little, it's actually removing layers of your enamel," DiFoggio said, adding that worn down enamel can be "painful and sensitive."

Purple toothpaste: "It's a gimmick," DiFoggio said, adding that its marketed as a "purple shampoo" that can chemically bond to teeth to remove stains.

"That's not what's happening, because there's no binding happening," DiFoggio said. "It washes right off your teeth."

Spices like turmeric: "The American Dental Association has it on their website that spices do not have any evidence of teeth whitening," DiFoggio said.

Apple Cider Vinegar: According to DiFoggio, the acidity in apple cider vinegar can do more harm than good.

"You don't want your mouth to be acidic. You want your mouth to be neutral, and a neutral mouth reduces cavities, reduces enamel erosion," DiFoggio said.

Whitening strips: According to DiFoggio, whitening strips do work, "especially if they contain peroxide."

"Even better if they're approved by the American Dental Association," DiFoggio said. "You can find on the box of whitening if there's the ADA seal of acceptance on there. Then you know it has been tested for safety and efficacy.”

“I also tell my patients it's the best option because they're affordable. And the only negative is they might take some time. They might take a couple of weeks to two or three weeks,” DiFoggio added.

Other health hacks making the rounds on social media

Pimple patches to treat mosquito bites

Can pimple patches help heal mosquito bites faster? NBC Chicago health reporter Lauren Petty asked Megha Trivedi, a dermatologist at RUSH University Medical Center.

“Overall, not a bad idea, if it's a mosquito bump and you want it to kind of heal faster, you can absolutely use a hydrocolloid patch,” Trivedi said.

“We use it for wound care, and hydrocolloid has the property of moisture wicking,” Trivedi said, explaining how she uses hydrocolloid patches in her practice all the time. But she said there’s one thing the pimple patches can’t do.

“Some of these claims that hydrocolloid patches help with itching are actually not true,” Trivedi said. “You want to make sure you use something like a hydrocortisone over the counter to help with that.”

Drinking liquid chlorophyll for better digestion

Michael Brown, a gastroenterologist at RUSH, said he's seen a lot of "buzz" around drinking liquid chlorophyll to aid in digestion. But can it?

“It might,” Brown said.

However, more human research is needed, Brown added.

“There's animal data that suggested it's a strong antioxidant. It may alter that gut microbiome in a way that's favorable, that could perhaps help with bloating, which is a really difficult symptom to deal with," Brown said.

Side effects include nausea and diarrhea, but Brown said liquid chlorophyll may work for some people.

“If a patient gets better with it, there's no harm. This can be taken forever. It's very safe stuff. You can get it when you eat kale and lettuce too, but you can get a more concentrated here,” Brown said.

But safe isn't always the case for all the health hacks that fill social media feeds.

“The problem with social media is it’s testimonials,” Brown said. “You’ve got to be a little bit careful because sometimes the things that they're pushing aren't exactly safe. This one happens to be safe.”