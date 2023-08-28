Do ‘health hacks' you see on social media help or hurt? Experts weigh in

A certified dental hygienist, Whitney DiFoggio was sick of seeing trends pop up online that were giving people the wrong advice about their teeth.

“I just realized people need to know what's right and wrong,” DiFoggio said.

DiFoggio started her own YouTube channel and social media accounts under the name, “Teeth Talk Girl,” to take on some of the crazy teeth trends she saw online

“There's so many wild things, the weird the weirdest things you'd ever think of,” DiFoggio said.

When it comes to teeth whitening, some trends can actually be dangerous, so she sets the record straight here:

She says brushing with charcoal toothpaste is a no-no.

“Charcoal can too abrasive for tooth enamel,” DiFoggio said.

Brushing with purple toothpaste has racked up millions of views on TikTok, but DiFoggio said, “It’s a gimmick.”

Another trick with millions of views is brushing with turmeric, the spice, but DiFoggio said, “The American Dental Association has it on their website that says spices do not have any evidence for teeth whitening.”

And some trends, like swishing your mouth with apple cider vinegar, can actually harm your teeth.

“An acidic mouth increases cavities, increases enamel erosion,” DiFoggio said.

What does DiFoggio recommend to whiten teeth?

“White strips are your first option. They really do work especially if they contain peroxide. Even better if they're approved by the American Dental Association. You can find on the box of whitening if there's the ADA seal of acceptance on there. Then you know it has been tested for safety and efficacy.” DiFoggio said.

“I also tell my patients it's the best option because they're affordable. And the only negative is they might take some time. They might take a couple of weeks to two or three weeks,” DiFoggio said.

Here are two more health trends making the rounds on social media:

Pimple patches to treat mosquito bites

We wanted to know if pimple patches really work, so we asked Dr. Megha Trivedi, a dermatologist at RUSH University Medical Center.

“Overall, not a bad idea, if it's a mosquito bump and you want it to kind of heal faster, you can absolutely use a hydrocolloid patch,” Trivedi said.

“We use it for wound care, and hydrocolloid has the property of moisture wicking,” Trivedi explained how she uses hydrocolloid patches in her practice all the time. But she said there’s one thing the pimple patches can’t do.

“Some of these claims that hydrocolloid patches help with itching are actually not true,” Trivedi said. “You want to make sure you use something like a hydrocortisone over the counter to help with that.”

Drinking liquid chlorophyll for better digestion

Dr. Michael Brown, a gastroenterologist at RUSH, says he’s had patients ask about and his answer may surprise you.

“It might,” Brown said.

Dr. Brown said more human research is needed, however, “There's animal data that suggested it's a strong antioxidant. It may alter that gut microbiome in a way that's favorable, that could perhaps help with bloating, which is a really difficult symptom to deal with.”

Side effects include nausea and diarrhea, but Dr. Brown said liquid chlorophyll may work for some people.

“If a patient gets better with it, there's no harm. This can be taken forever. It's very safe stuff. You can get it when you eat kale and lettuce too, but you can get a more concentrated here,” Brown said, holding a bottle of liquid chlorophyll that you can find online or in some grocery stores.

Dr. Brown said safe isn’t always the case for all the health hacks that fill your feed.

“The problem with social media is it’s testimonials,” Brown said. “You’ve got to be a little bit careful because sometimes the things that they're pushing aren't exactly safe. This one happens to be safe.”

Health experts say you should always talk to your doctor before trying any health trends you see online.