Wrigley Field Vaccine, Lake County's Waukegan Site: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

A number of new mass vaccination sites are opening in Chicago suburbs, with varying eligibility requirements.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Lake County's New Mass Vaccination Site Opening in Waukegan Thursday

Lake County is set to open its new mass vaccination site Thursday in Waukegan, one of several new sites launching in Chicago suburbs this week. The site will be located at the community based testing center at 102 W. Water Street and all eligible Illinois residents can book appointments, regardless of where they live. Details here.

2 Mass Vaccination Sites to Open in Chicago Next Week, Including 1 Near Wrigley Field

Two new mass vaccination sites - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - are set to open in Chicago next week, officials announced Tuesday. Details here.

New Mass Vaccination Sites Opening to All Eligible Illinois Residents This Week. Here's a Full List

New mass vaccination sites are expected to open this week to all eligible Illinois residents.

Three of the sites will open for the first time in the coming days in Kane, Lake and Will counties, offering up doses to anyone who lives in Illinois, regardless of ZIP Code. A Grundy County vaccination location at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to include any eligible state resident. Full list here.

Danville, Quincy and More: These Illinois COVID Vaccine Sites Are Open to Anyone 16 or 18-Plus

Following an announcement from the state last week, a number of Illinois counties are now offering vaccinations to any state resident 16 and older.

Jackson County in southern Illinois, Adams County in western Illinois, and Vermilion County in eastern Illinois, among others, have expanded eligibility requirements as the state's health department allowed regions experiencing a decline in vaccine demand to open up further. Here's a full list.

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability this week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Laminate It? Carry It? What You Should Do With Your Vaccination Record Card

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you’re often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner. Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent. Read more here.

McHenry County Expands Mass Vaccination Site

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to expand in McHenry County Tuesday.

McHenry County's site inside a former K-Mart, located at 1900 N. Richmond Ave. will open for six days a week with the help of the National Guard, state officials said Monday. The site will be open to eligible residents who live or work in the county. Details here.

Will County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B-Plus

Will County has now entered Phase 1B-Plus of its COVID vaccine rollout, the county's health department announced Tuesday.

Health officials said that between Tuesday and April 12, when the state is expected to make all residents 16 and older eligible, vaccine appointments can by those who currently qualifies under state guidelines. Details here.

Chicago Unveils ‘First-of-its-Kind' Vaccination Program for Union Members

In what is being described as a “first-of-its-kind effort” to vaccinate union workers, the city of Chicago is teaming up with the Chicago Federation of Labor to launch a vaccination site for essential union employees.

According to the press release, the CFL will join Mayor Lori Lightfoot in opening up the vaccination site to members who were eligible for vaccinations in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the city’s program. Read more here.

Here's What You Can and Cannot Do Once You're Fully Vaccinated

You've received both shots of your COVID vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccination, so now what? Can you see people? Should you still wear a mask? What about social distancing? Medical experts and health officials broke down some of the things you can and cannot do post-vaccination here.

Chicago Enters Phase 1C of COVID Vaccinations

Chicago entered Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout Monday, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers. Find out if you're eligible here.

More Essential Workers Eligible for COVID Vaccine in Illinois Beginning Monday

Some essential workers not already eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus now qualify for the COVID vaccine under new eligibility guidelines that began Monday. According to the updated guidance, Illinois expanded eligibility last week to higher education staff, government workers, and media. But beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders became eligible for the vaccine. For a full eligibility timeline click here.

Will County Opens New COVID Vaccination Site

A new coronavirus vaccination site opened in Will County this week, health officials announced. The site is set to open the week of March 29 in Monee at the former Second Place Church. For more information, click here.

Rapid Response Vaccination Teams Being Sent to 5 Illinois Counties

The state announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

The counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.