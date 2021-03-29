McHenry County Opening New Mass Vaccination Site Tuesday

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to open in McHenry County Tuesday, one of four new locations opening in Chicago suburbs this week.
McHenry County's new site will open inside a former K-Mart, located at 1900 N. Richmond Ave., state officials said Monday. The site will be open to eligible residents who live or work in the county. (Details here)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced Monday that the state is activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support county health officials and "expand its local operations to help those who live or work in the county."
News
“The addition of the Illinois National Guard has allowed the McHenry County Department of Health to expand its mass vaccination site in the City of McHenry to six days per week speeding up the pace at which county residents and workers are getting vaccinated,” Melissa Adamson, public health administrator at the McHenry County Department of Health, said in a statement.
Three other new vaccination locations are scheduled to open in other northern Illinois counties this weekend.
According to the governor's office, the remaining new vaccination sites include:
April 1: Community based testing center located at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan in Lake County. Details here.
April 2: Former Carson Pirie Scott, located at 970 North Lake St., Aurora in Kane County. Details here.
April 2: Former Toys R Us, located at 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet in Will County. Details here.
Each site will offer vaccines to any eligible Illinois resident, regardless of ZIP code, the governor's office said.
A Grundy County vaccination location at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to include any eligible state resident.
“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
Pritzker touted an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive in the state this week as vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include additional essential workers.
Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible, according to guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. On March 22, the state expanded eligibility to include higher education staff, government workers and media.
“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots. However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.
Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state and how to sign up for appointments:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Now Open
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Cook County: Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|April 2
|Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|April 1
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|400
|Now Open
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org
|1620
|(217) 210-8801
|Now Open
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|April 2
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|800
|Now Open
|Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|City of Chicago: United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|Individuals who live and work in County
|Mar 30
|McHenry County:
Former K-Mart
|1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
|https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
|County residents only
|Now Open
|McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Rock Island County:
Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County:
Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only