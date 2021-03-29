illinois covid vaccine

McHenry County Opening New Mass Vaccination Site Tuesday

Three of the sites will open to all eligible residents in Illinois, regardless of where they live

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to open in McHenry County Tuesday, one of four new locations opening in Chicago suburbs this week.

McHenry County's new site will open inside a former K-Mart, located at 1900 N. Richmond Ave., state officials said Monday. The site will be open to eligible residents who live or work in the county. (Details here)

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced Monday that the state is activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support county health officials and "expand its local operations to help those who live or work in the county."

News

7 mins ago

Cubs Talk Podcast: Anthony Rizzo Halts Extension Talks

randolph street market 10 mins ago

Randolph Street Market Returns This Year, But Not in Chicago

“The addition of the Illinois National Guard has allowed the McHenry County Department of Health to expand its mass vaccination site in the City of McHenry to six days per week speeding up the pace at which county residents and workers are getting vaccinated,” Melissa Adamson, public health administrator at the McHenry County Department of Health, said in a statement.

Three other new vaccination locations are scheduled to open in other northern Illinois counties this weekend.

According to the governor's office, the remaining new vaccination sites include:

April 1: Community based testing center located at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan in Lake County. Details here.

April 2: Former Carson Pirie Scott, located at 970 North Lake St., Aurora in Kane County. Details here.

April 2: Former Toys R Us, located at 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet in Will County. Details here.

Each site will offer vaccines to any eligible Illinois resident, regardless of ZIP code, the governor's office said.

A Grundy County vaccination location at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to include any eligible state resident.

“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Pritzker touted an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive in the state this week as vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include additional essential workers.

Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible, according to guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. On March 22, the state expanded eligibility to include higher education staff, government workers and media.

“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots. However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state and how to sign up for appointments:

DateLocationAddressAppointmentDaily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenAdams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Now OpenCook County: Tinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
 
Now OpenCook County: Triton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County: South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County:
Former K-Mart		1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenCook County:
Former HOBO		7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160 
Now OpenDuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenGrundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/540
Now OpenJackson County: Banterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenJackson County: Carbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/540
April 2Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.https://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenKane County:
Former Sam’s Club		501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750 
April 1Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center		102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US  400 
Now OpenMadison County:
Gateway Convention Center		1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
Now OpenSangamon County:
Orr Building		Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org1620
(217) 210-8801
Now OpenSt. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
April 2Will County:
Former Toys R Us		3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL  		https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw  800 
Now OpenWinnebago County: Former K-Mart1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  https://www.wchd.org/  1350
  Now OpenCity of Chicago: United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_USIndividuals who live and work in County
Mar 30McHenry County:
Former K-Mart		1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock ILhttps://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations  County residents only
Now OpenMcLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena		101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL  https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  County residents only
Now OpenRock Island County:
Camden Centre		2701 1st Street East, Milan IL  https://richd.org/County residents Only
    Now OpenVermilion County:
Danville Community College		2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
  Now Open  Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only

This article tagged under:

illinois covid vaccinecoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus chicagoCOVID vaccinecovid vaccine illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us