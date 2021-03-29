McHenry County Opening New Mass Vaccination Site Tuesday

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to open in McHenry County Tuesday, one of four new locations opening in Chicago suburbs this week.

McHenry County's new site will open inside a former K-Mart, located at 1900 N. Richmond Ave., state officials said Monday. The site will be open to eligible residents who live or work in the county. (Details here)

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced Monday that the state is activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support county health officials and "expand its local operations to help those who live or work in the county."

“The addition of the Illinois National Guard has allowed the McHenry County Department of Health to expand its mass vaccination site in the City of McHenry to six days per week speeding up the pace at which county residents and workers are getting vaccinated,” Melissa Adamson, public health administrator at the McHenry County Department of Health, said in a statement.

Three other new vaccination locations are scheduled to open in other northern Illinois counties this weekend.

According to the governor's office, the remaining new vaccination sites include:

April 1: Community based testing center located at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan in Lake County. Details here.

April 2: Former Carson Pirie Scott, located at 970 North Lake St., Aurora in Kane County. Details here.

April 2: Former Toys R Us, located at 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet in Will County. Details here.

Each site will offer vaccines to any eligible Illinois resident, regardless of ZIP code, the governor's office said.

A Grundy County vaccination location at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to include any eligible state resident.

“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Pritzker touted an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive in the state this week as vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include additional essential workers.

Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible, according to guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. On March 22, the state expanded eligibility to include higher education staff, government workers and media.

“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots. However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state and how to sign up for appointments: