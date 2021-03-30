Danville, Quincy and More: These Illinois COVID Vaccine Sites Are Open to Anyone 16 or 18-Plus

Following an announcement from the state last week, a number of Illinois counties are now offering vaccinations to any state resident 16 and older.

Jackson County in southern Illinois, Adams County in western Illinois, and Vermilion County in eastern Illinois, among others, have expanded eligibility requirements as the state's health department allowed regions experiencing a decline in vaccine demand to open up further.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday authorized counties in the state seeing low COVID vaccine demand to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion in order to "address a concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates."

IDPH said in a statement that it had seen vaccine demand slow in several counties "with early signs of unfilled appointments and increased vaccine inventory."

With many having hard time finding doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Chicago area, some frustrated Illinois residents have taken an unconventional approach and decided to hit the road.

Here's a look at some of the updated requirements for Illinois counties and where you can get an appointment:

Adams County

The Adams County Health Department serves as a state-supported mass vaccination site.

To register click here or call the Adams County COVID-19 vaccination registration line at (217) -600-4VAX (4829).

Details on appointments include:

16- and 17-year-olds can only be given Pfizer vaccine and must be physically accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided based on current availability. Each day on the scheduler will indicate the type of vaccine being delivered that day. "We will not have other types available on the day we indicate a specific type," the health department's website states. "In other words, if we are providing Pfizer on a day, there will be no J&J available that day. There will be no exceptions to this."

Additional days and vaccines will be posted routinely.

If you receive Pfizer vaccine, your return appointment for 3 weeks from the date of your first dose will be automatically set. You will need to arrive at the same time of the day and receive your second dose.

Jackson County

There are currently two mass vaccination sites in Jackson County, which are open to any Illinois resident age 16 and older. The locations include:

Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (enter west lobby off Douglas Drive, park in Lot 52);

Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave (enter from parking lot on west side)

Both sites are vaccinating individuals indoors, with masks and social distancing required. The type of vaccine being offered at each clinic is listed on the health department's website.

All vaccinations require an appointment, unless specifically noted. Appointments can be made by visiting the online appointment portal link at www.jchdonline.org. Those not able to use the online portal can call the Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284.

NOTE: the Pfizer vaccine is the only one available to those ages 16 and 17, and the health department requires anyone under 18 be accompanied by a parent.

Madison County

Madison County COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available to anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who lives or works in Illinois.

The vaccination clinic is being held at:

Gateway Convention Center (West Entrance)

1 Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL, 62234

Click here to register. If you do not have computer access, call (618) 650-8445 for help scheduling an appointment.

Must be 16 years of age or older

Must show proof of Illinois residency or Illinois employment

If you are 16 or 17, you must be accompanied by a parent. Pfizer is the only manufacturer approved for this age group, health officials said.

More dates and appointment times will be added as the people, resources, and vaccine are available, the health department said.

Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department expanded vaccine eligibility effective March 29 to all Illinois residents 16 and older at its clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan.

Link for vaccine appointment registration for March 29-31 at Camden Centre in Milan:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/a1fd3a50-91f1-4290-b2f8-d95e6d654fdf

Voucher code: RCKILD03290331

April 1, 2021 Moderna vaccination clinic link:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c80dfbdd-3a41-44d7-98fb-4766dedebbe6

Voucher code: ROCKISLANDWMTN

Pfizer vaccination clinics for April 2 & 3:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c97057b2-9e5a-4951-9a9e-27e4dd66fa8f

Voucher code: ROCKISLANDB7YV

Sangamon County

Appointments are available at:

Only those 18 or older can receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Sangamon County sites. Those 16 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Illinois State Fairground: Orr Building (Illinois State Fairgrounds). 66 4H Road, Springfield, IL 62702 Register here or call (217) 210-8801 Currently administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Sangamon County Health Department: 2833 South Grand Ave. East, Springfield, IL 62703 Register here or call (217) 321-2606 Currently administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Menard County Health Department Site: 1 Centre Drive, Petersburg, Illinois 62675 Register here or call (217) 321-2606 Currently administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine



Vermilion County

In Vermilion County, home to multiple vaccination sites in Danville and elsewhere, eligibility now includes anyone 18 and older - but only certain locations will allow non-residents to get vaccinated.

While online options are below, appointments can also be made by calling (217) 431-2662 ext. 263 or 264.

Many of the sites below are only offering appointments for those needing their second Moderna dose.

The Fischer Theatre:

This clinic is for county residents and workers only, but if the clinic does not fill up, appointments will be opened for others beginning at 8 a.m. on April 5.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/48a532fb-9f90-4233-b16e-7986614b8dfe.

Call for the Voucher Code: 217-431-2662 ext. 263 or 264.

April 7th – Single Dose of Johnson & Johnson

Vermilion Regional Airport:

(NOTE: This is a Drive Thru event and will be cancelled if there is inclement weather. If cancelled, you will need to choose from the other dates provided as there will be no back-up location)

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ebbec390-aaf5-4278-8ac8-d1fe8bc0eeb8/

– Voucher Code: VERMILIONCO8U82

April 15-17 – 2nd dose appointments ONLY

April 22-24 – 2nd dose appointments ONLY

DACC at Bremer:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e3885403-29e7-4bc5-a153-aef2f4efe251/

-Voucher Code: VERMILIONCOVWKF

April 12th – 2nd dose ONLY

April 14th – 2nd dose ONLY

April 18th – 2nd dose ONLY

April 19th – 2nd dose ONLY

Aril 21st – 2nd dose ONLY

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ecef62ee-c855-4958-8a94-7172b3f75a6d

- Voucher Code: STMARYS2021

April 21st – 2nd dose ONLY

Vermilion County Health Department:

For those in need of a first dose, this site is currently only offering appointments to county residents and workers, but if the clinic is not filled, it will open up appointments to others at 8 a.m. on April 8.

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9b9405c5-5c7f-49a7-aba2-11b351450f7c/?year=2021&month=4.

Call for the Voucher Code: 217-431-2662 ext. 263 or 264.

April 10th – Single Dose of Johnson & Johnson

For those in need of their second Moderna dose, this clinic is offering the following for any eligible Illinois resident:

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012

Voucher Code – VCHD200

April 26th, 20201 9a-2p (2nd dose ONLY)

Chicago Area

Due to high demand, several Chicago-area counties have yet to expand eligibility beyond the current vaccine rollout phase, 1B Plus. Chicago itself remains under its own Phase 1C eligibility requirements, and the federally-run United Center mass vaccination site also has its own requirements.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously said the state will open eligibility to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning on April 12.