Laminate It? Carry It? What You Should Do With Your Vaccination Record Card

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you’re often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner.

"Those vaccine cards are really important. They provide proof that you were, indeed, vaccinated," said Dr. Kiran Yoshi, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The vaccination cards are so sought after, dupes of the cards are even being sold online. Security experts also warn people against posting photos of their card on social media.

Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent.

Dr. Joshi said he understand why people would want to preserve it, but the additional lines at the bottom of the card, marked "Other," are there for a reason.

"It is possible that in coming months, or coming years, there may be a need for a booster shot, and that booster shot could potentially be reported on that vaccine card. So you may want to hold off on laminating it for now," Dr. Joshi said.

Dr. Yoshi believes its best to stash the card in a safe place, but he recommends you do one thing first.

"Take a photo of it, and email that photo to yourself, if you have to. You don't want to lose that. You want to keep it. It may come in handy in the near future," Dr. Joshi said.

There’s speculation that vaccination cards could be your ticket to events as society reopens, but Dr. Yoshi says there is no formal plan yet.

"I don't think that there's anything that's out there at the state or federal levels that's been standardized," he said.

Dr. Yoshi said every vaccination goes into a state database, so if you do lose your card, that’s where you would have to go for a replacement. He thinks it’s best to keep your card in a safe place at home until there comes a time when you may need it.

NBC Chicago asked the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health what each agency recommends you do with the cards and didn’t hear back.