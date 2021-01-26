Virus Updates: Vaccine Tourism on the Rise in US

As new coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths drop across the United States, the nation is now facing another challenge in its battle against the pandemic: new virus variants.

On Monday, Minnesota reported the first known case of the coronavirus Brazil P.1 variant in the U.S. Another variant first detected in the United Kingdom has been circulating in the U.S. for weeks, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, believes it will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March. Fauci is urging Americans to remain vigilant.

The U.S. surpassed 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News. The nation has also seen more than 422,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Vaccine Tourism on the Rise as Wealthy International Tourists Eye an Opportunity in the US

Shortly before the COVID-19 vaccine made its debut last month in the United States, an Indian travel agency called Gem Tours & Travels announced it was registering customers for an exciting new package: a four-day trip from Mumbai to New York City with a coronavirus shot thrown in for about $2,000, NBC News reports.

"Vaccine tourism," Nimesh Shah, the company's business development specialist, called it.

Just how many Indians signed up for such a vaccination junket to the U.S. was not immediately clear because neither Shah nor anyone from Zenith Holidays responded to several emails from NBC News or an inquiry posed via the registration form.

But the very idea that somebody with money but no immediate access to the scarce COVID-19 vaccine could fly to another country to get a shot was raising both outrage and ethical questions.

