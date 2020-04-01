US Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Tops 4,000; Russia Sends US Medical Supplies

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in the U.S., President Donald Trump urged Americans Tuesday to heed his administration's guidelines for responding to the pandemic, calling it "a matter of life and death."

The president's warning came with new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. even if social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

The U.S. now has more than 189,633 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 105,792 cases and China's 82,308 infections. Deaths in the U.S. topped 4,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Death Toll Tops 4,000 in US

The coronavirus in the U.S. reached a grim milestone on Wednesday morning with more than 4,000 deaths reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins. Of the 4,081 deaths, 1,096 of them were in hard-hit New York City.

The only countries with higher death tolls are Italy, with 12,428, and Spain, with 8,464.

ore than 3,500 Americans have now succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 virus, and governors from Maryland to Montana say they can't get enough testing kits to adequately track the spread of the disease.

Russia Sends Plane Full of Medical Supplies to US

A Russian military aircraft loaded with medical supplies took off from Moscow early on Wednesday morning bound for the United States, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Footage from the Russian Defense Ministry showed boxes of medical equipment inside an Antonov An-124 Ruslan aircraft at Moscow's Chkalovsky Airbase.

The delivery followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, where the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mich. Health System Treated 800 Patients With Malaria Drug

The Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, says it has used hydroxychloroquine to treat some 800 patients since March 1. Half of those patients were at Henry Ford Hospital, the rest were at the group's four other hospitals.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used to treat and prevent malaria. It is not yet proven to treat or cure the coronavirus.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Biden Suggests There May Not Be Physical Democratic Convention

There may not be a physical Democratic national convention this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Tuesday.

"It's hard to envision that," Biden told MSNBC's Brian Williams when asked whether he could see prominent Democrats from around the county gathering in an arena for the convention, which is scheduled for July.

Biden said officials should listen to the scientists when making decisions.

"The fact is, it may have to be different," Biden said. "My guess is, there's going to be a great deal more absentee balloting, we used to call it, but paper ballots." He also said that the situation could change by then.

Biden has had a surge of primary victories, but his rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is still in the race. Sanders earlier this week told "Late Night" host Seth Myers that "there is a path" to the nomination, though "admittedly a narrow path."