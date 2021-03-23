These are the Changes to COVID Restrictions Coming to Indiana in Early April

Several changes to Indiana's coronavirus guidelines will begin in two weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday, including eliminating the state's mask mandate.

Recapping Indiana's coronavirus pandemic journey over the last year, Holcomb said COVID-19 restrictions will be extended through April 5, after which Hoosiers can begin loosening mitigations.

Here's what will change in Indiana beginning April 6:

Mask-wearing will no longer be required by mandate, but rather by "advisory"

Venue capacity limits can be decided by local officials

Patrons in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer be required to be seated. Six feet of distance will still be recommended between parties

More vaccination sites will be available statewide

Holcomb added that, starting March 31, Indiana residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in hopes to provide time for Hoosiers with various comorbidities to sign up first.

Indiana increased coronavirus vaccine eligibility Saturday to residents age 40 and older starting this week, health officials announced.

For more information on booking the vaccine, click here or call 211.

The state's public health emergency and COVID Executive Order will be extended for another 30 days, according to the governor, in order to receive more federal funding and "take action quickly" if conditions worsen.

On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 701 new cases of coronavirus and 18 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 42,000 vaccinations.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 3.3% positivity rate on all tests and an 8.7% positivity rate on individuals tested.

The state reported 42,782 combined first and second doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,439,523, with a total of 970,161 people fully vaccinated.