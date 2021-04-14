New Sites Opening, Appointments Rescheduled: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

News that Illinois and Chicago would both be heeding a recommendation from U.S. regulators to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid an investigation into reports of potentially dangerous blood clots sent a ripple through the city and several suburbs with events canceled and vaccine appointments altered.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

(Note: If you can't find a place near you in the updates below, click here for a complete guide of where you can sign up for the COVID vaccine in Illinois)

Walgreens, Jewel-Osco Suspend Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Following Federal Recommendation

Walgreens and Jewel-Osco are suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice, the companies announced Tuesday, following federal officials' recommendation.

Both companies said workers are reaching out to patients to reschedule appointments using either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine manufacturers. Osco added that appointments are added to the online scheduler as doses become available. Read more here.

Elk Grove Village to Host Vaccine Clinic for Residents 16 and Older

Elk Grove Village plans to host a vaccine clinic for all village residents 16 and older Wednesday, officials said.

The village will offer appointments, though vaccine quantity is limited, to be administered on April 14 at an unspecified location. The village said it has set up a call center to handle registration, which will operated from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. "or until all appointments have been booked." To make an appointment, call (847) 357-4275.

New Large-Scale COVID Vaccination Site to Open in Southern Cook County This Week

A new large-scale community COVID vaccination site is launching in southern Cook County Wednesday for all residents ages 16 and older.

The new site in Matteson, located at 4647 Promenade Way, opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday to all state residents ages 16 and older. Details here.

Kane County Reschedules Some Vaccines After J&J Pause

Kane County canceled two vaccine events Tuesday as the city and state both pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a recommendation from U.S. regulators.

In Aurora, a state-run mass vaccination site located 970 N. Lake St. was canceled and in Elgin, a vaccination location at 1080 E. Chicago St. was also canceled. Anyone who had appointments for both locations will be rescheduled for a Pfizer dose on April 20. Read more here.

Chicago Cancels Vaccine Events Due to J&J Vaccine Pause

Chicago paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the city said Tuesday, leading to the suspension or cancellation of several events.

Several vaccination events are being halted for now, including the city's homebound program, as well as vaccinations at O'Hare Airport, through the CTA's mobile vaccination bus and at some events through employers and unions. Vaccinations at the Chicago State University site that were initially supposed to be Johnson & Johnson doses may be switched to the other two vaccines, officials said, depending on supply. See he full list of canceled programs here.

Anyone with appointments for the events should receive notification about rescheduling.

Illinois Allocating 50K First Doses to Chicago Over the Next Week

After Illinois and Chicago both paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid a federal review on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will allocate 50,000 first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Chicago over the next seven days. The state will then allocate another 50,000 doses in time for second shots to be administered, Pritzker said.

Kane County Looking for Vaccine Clinic Volunteers

Kane County is looking for volunteers for its mass vaccination clinics in Batavia, Aurora and Elgin.

Interested volunteers can go to the Kane County Health Department website and click on the Kane County MRC logo at the bottom of the page. There, additional information and a link to a fillable application form can be found. Applications should be sent to kaneMRC@co.kane.il.us.

Lake County to Open New Vaccine Site in Round Lake Beach

The Lake County Health Department will open a new COVID-19 vaccination site on April 20 in Round Lake Beach. The new site, located at 400 E Rollins Rd (the former K-Mart Supercenter) will offer free appointment-based COVID-19 vaccinations to those who live or work in Lake County and are at least 16 years old. The facility will have a peak capacity of 5,000 vaccinations per day, making it the largest vaccination site in the county, the health department said.

Appointments can be made for vaccinations Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at cur.tv/lakeco.

Lake County Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Expanding Capacity, Eliminating Drive-Through Appointments

The Lake County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is transitioning to a walk-through model beginning Monday as it looks to expand capacity, officials said. The change will allow for at least 2,500 daily vaccinations, up from the current 1,500.

The Fairgrounds site provides all three currently authorized vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—depending on the current supply available. More info here.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Blood Clots: Symptoms to Watch For, Who is at Risk

What are the symptoms you should watch for if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to U.S. regulators recommending a “pause” to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST?

To learn more about what you should watch for, click here.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opens: Here's What You Need to Know

Illinois COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago, on Monday. For a look at what you need to know, click here.

Peoria, McLean Counties to Receive Additional COVID Vaccines, Resources Amid Surge in Cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that six Illinois counties, including Peoria and McLean counties, will receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine, along with other resources as COVID cases surge in several parts of the state. Those Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered by “rapid response vaccination teams,” comprised of members of the Illinois National Guard and other health professionals. More info here.

Chicago COVID Vaccine Eligibility Will Open to All Adults by Biden's April 19 Deadline

Chicago will open COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older by President Joe Biden's deadline on April 19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

"We will meet that deadline," Lightfoot said at a news conference following Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to a mass vaccination site in Chicago. Read more here.

