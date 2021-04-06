Peoria County

Peoria, McLean Counties to Receive Additional COVID Vaccines, Resources Amid Surge in Cases

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that six Illinois counties, including Peoria and McLean counties, will receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine, along with other resources as COVID cases surge in several parts of the state.

According to the governor’s office, Fulton, Tazewell, Woodford and Jo Daviess counties will also receive the additional doses and resources.

Those Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered by “rapid response vaccination teams,” comprised of members of the Illinois National Guard and other health professionals.

“Our rapid response vaccination teams will help counties mitigate early signs of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases as we continue to get vaccine to all eligible residents as quickly as possible,” Pritzker said in a statement.” “While we’ve made great progress to date in saving lives and ending this pandemic, our work isn’t over yet. I’ll continue to deploy every available resource to get the entire state over the finish line as quickly as possible.”

According to current IDPH data, Region 2, home to five of the six counties included in the rapid response action, currently has a positivity rate of 6.2%, and is seeing large increases in coronavirus cases.

New clinics will be opened in Fulton, Tazewell, Woodford and Jo Daviess to administer vaccines and to deliver other materials. Peoria and McLean counties will receive vaccines for administration at existing sites, according to the governor’s office.  They’ll all get additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will also be provided to sites in Peoria and McLean counties.

Appointments will be coordinated through local health departments:

DateCountyMake an AppointmentDoses Available
Wk/of 
April 5		Peoria Countyhttps://www.pcchd.org/306/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information1,000
Wk/of 
April 5		McLean
County		https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  1,000
April 7Jo Daviess
County		https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/4d9b4d44-25cc-4f33-80df-3720d659b8ec/1,000
April 7Woodford County  http://www.woodfordhealth.org/604/COVID-Vaccine-Information800
April
8		Fulton Countywww.fultoncountyhealth.com/800
April 9Tazewell
County		https://www.tazewellhealth.org/381/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19 309-650-1555 xt 2800
