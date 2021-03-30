McHenry County COVID Vaccine Site, Who is Eligible: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

A number of new mass vaccination sites are opening in Chicago suburbs, with varying eligibility requirements.

The first one begins on Tuesday.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

McHenry County Opening New Mass Vaccination Site Tuesday

A new mass vaccination site is scheduled to open in McHenry County Tuesday, one of four new locations opening in Chicago suburbs this week.

McHenry County's site will open inside a former K-Mart, located at 1900 N. Richmond Ave., state officials said Monday. The site will be open to eligible residents who live or work in the county. Details here.

Chicago Unveils ‘First-of-its-Kind' Vaccination Program for Union Members

In what is being described as a “first-of-its-kind effort” to vaccinate union workers, the city of Chicago is teaming up with the Chicago Federation of Labor to launch a vaccination site for essential union employees.

According to the press release, the CFL will join Mayor Lori Lightfoot in opening up the vaccination site to members who were eligible for vaccinations in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the city’s program. Read more here.

