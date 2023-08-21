Is EG.5 COVID strain causing new symptoms? Here's what we know

The new dominant strain of COVID in the United States is causing cases to rise in many locations, but is it causing any new symptoms?

The EG.5 strain of the virus, a descendent of Omicron, is making up just over 20% of cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization has declared it a “variant of interest,” according to officials.

Also known as “Eris,” the strain is likely more transmissible than the previously-dominant XBB.1.16 variant, according to experts at Yale Medicine. According to Yale officials, a spike protein mutation means it may be able to evade some immunity acquired from infection or vaccination, but officials do not believe it causes more-severe illness in most cases.

The question then is this: does it cause any unique symptoms from other Omicron variants?

The answer, at least for now, appears to be no, according to the CDC and to Yale Medicine. It typically causes symptoms in a patient’s upper-respiratory tract, including runny nose, sore throat, and other cold-like symptoms.

Fever can occur, as can changes in taste and smell.

In patients with compromised immune systems, or those 65 and older, the virus can still cause issues in lower parts of the respiratory tract, which can lead more severe illness.

The good news? A new booster shot currently being formulated by Moderna, Pfizer and Novovax will specifically target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, and is expected to boost immunity to EG.5 as well, according to officials.

That new booster should be available in the coming weeks, according to experts.