Indiana Officials Report Nearly 1,100 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported nearly 1,100 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with five additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,096 new cases of coronavirus have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total number of laboratory-test confirmed COVID-19 cases to 125,146 since the pandemic began.

With Sunday’s five additional deaths, the state of Indiana has now recorded 3,447 fatalities that are linked to COVID-positive patients. An additional 227 deaths are believed to be probable-COVID-related fatalities, according to the ISDH website.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 25,496 coronavirus tests were administered to 9.683 individuals. The rolling seven-day positivity rate on tests currently sits at 4.6%, while the percentage of patients who have tested positive for the virus over that period stands at 8.1%.

During the pandemic, 2,166,366 total tests have been administered to 1,418,063 patients.

According to data provided by ISDH, there are four counties in the state of Indiana with a weekly score of two or above, meaning that numbers are being monitored based on a variety of factors, including increases in the number of cases per 100,000 residents and in the seven-day positivity rate.

Warrick and Spencer counties, located in southwestern Indiana along the state’s border with Kentucky, are being watched after a spike in cases caused by positive tests results from those in congregant settings, which can include senior citizen residences and prisons.

In Brown County in southern Indiana, positivity rates are potentially being inflated by a lower-than-average number of tests performed, and officials are monitoring the situation there. An elevated rate of cases per 100,000 residents has officials monitoring numbers in Vanderburgh County, also situated along the Kentucky border.

The state’s hospitalization rates continue to be slightly elevated, as 950 patients are currently hospitalized in the state. The number of hospitalizations, which hit its lowest point in late June, has risen in the last two weeks from 731 on Sept. 12 to nearly 1,000 earlier this week.

Currently, 12.5% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, and 3.5% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use by COVID-19 patients.