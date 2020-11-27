Illinois Surpasses 700K COVID Cases With 7,574 More Reported Friday

Illinois reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Friday, lifting the statewide total to more than 700,000 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new case total brings the state to 705,063 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 66 additional deaths also reported Friday lifted the statewide death toll to 12,029 deaths.

The state saw a drop-off in tests processed over the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, reporting 77,130 tests performed over the previous 24 hours, down from the past several days of six-figure testing numbers.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Illinois since the pandemic began sits at 10,289,223, according to IDPH.

The seven-day positivity rate declined again Friday, dropping to 10.1% from 10.3% the day before. It was 10.6% on Wednesday, which was up from 10.4% on Tuesday. Friday's decline marked the eighth day in which the positivity rate had fallen in the last 10 days, after rising rapidly over the past month.

The state continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus. In all, 5,829 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,215 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 698 on ventilators. While still high relative to the earlier waves of the pandemic, all three figures were lower than the previous day's report.

Illinois and Chicago health officials have spent days joining federal authorities and health experts in asking people to avoid travel and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday virtually or only with members of their immediate household.

Chicago's mayor and top doctor warned Wednesday that the holiday could become a "super spreading event," pleading again with residents to skip gatherings.

"Let me put this as bluntly as I can: We are extremely concerned about Thanksgiving weekend becoming a super spreading event," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

"Despite the ongoing warnings from responsible leaders across the country, about 50 million Americans are still expected to travel this weekend," she continued. "That is why we need to double down on our precautions in order to prevent a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations and unfortunately deaths, all of which we continue to see an uptick in."

"I'm urging you not to engage in your normal Thanksgiving plans, to keep it limited to your immediate household," Lightfoot said, noting that Chicago is projected to see an additional 1,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year.

"Please only celebrate Thanksgiving with those in your immediate household or remotely over the internet," she continued, adding that she had expected to celebrate with her 92-year-old mother and other family members but made the choice to celebrate apart.

"It is the best way for us to protect each other and celebrate future Thanksgivings together," Lightfoot said. "It is truly a sacrifice for sure but in my mind it's an expression of love."

Lightfoot noted that a stay-at-home advisory remains in place for Chicago, asking that residents stay home unless leaving is necessary, like for grocery shopping or work.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady shared a graph showing a dramatic spike in cases in Canada after the nation's Thanksgiving celebration on Oct. 12.

"After the Canadian Thanksgiving, unfortunately Canada saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and let me tell you the U.S. rates of cases right now are much worse than Canada's was and our potential for a surge is much greater," Arwady said. "So it's not too late to change plans you might have, even for tomorrow. Anything that we can do as a city to limit this risk here is a win for you, your family and Chicago."