Illinois Reports 3,062 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Illinois on Saturday reported 3,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, along with 60 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's new cases bring the state to 1,144,281 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,585 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Over the last 24 hours, 90,295 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,555,035.

The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly on Saturday to 3.4% from 3.3% the day before. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time dropped to 4.2%.

As of Friday night, there were 2,271 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals. Of those patients, 485 were in intensive care units, while 246 were on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered thus far is sitting at 1,294,498 doses, including 188,351 at long-term care facilities through the federal partnership with pharmacies.

A total of 2,132,025 doses have been sent to Illinois, with the 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily standing at 49,909 doses.

All of Illinois is now under Phase 4 coronavirus guidelines after the last of the state's 11 regions still in tighter mitigations loosened some of those restrictions to the same level as the rest of the state on Thursday, health officials announced.

Region 4, also known as the Metro East Region in southern Illinois, moved from Tier 2 mitigations directly to Phase 4, skipped Tier 1 entirely. That move means all 11 of the state's regions are now in Phase 4 after the state allowing regions to move forward in mid-January following the holiday season.