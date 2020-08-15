Illinois Reports 1,828 New Cases of Coronavirus, Along With 5 Additional Deaths

The state of Illinois reported 1,828 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with five additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 204,519 positive cases have been identified in the state since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s five additional deaths brings the statewide total of fatalities to 7,726.

Records show that 44,414 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 3,329,762.

Illinois got a bit of good news on Saturday, with the state’s 7-day positivity rate dropping below 4% for the first time since Aug. 5. That rate currently stands at 3.98%, according to statistical data.

Overall the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients once again has remained fairly steady, with 1,538 patients currently in Illinois hospitals. A total of 330 patients are in intensive care units, with 127 currently on ventilators.