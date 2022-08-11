Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Quarantine Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols

As COVID continues to evolve, do you still need to quarantine or are the quarantine or isolation guidelines changing?

Chicago's top doctor said changes could soon be in store.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

As COVID Continues to Evolve, Do You Still Need to Quarantine After Exposure?

With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.

But as the classroom inches closer, the city remains at what the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention classifies as a "high" community transmission of the virus.

BA.5: Symptoms to Watch for, and More Information About America's Most Prevalent COVID Variant

With new COVID variants and subvariants behind rising cases in Illinois and other parts of the country, many are wondering if symptoms are changing as more begin to experience them.

Currently, the BA.5 omicron subvariant accounts for nearly 90% of COVID cases in the United States, according to estimates provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chicago Public Schools Releases 2022-23 COVID Guidelines: What You Need to Know

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs potential changes to a host of COVID protocols, Chicago Public Schools has announced the tweaks it will make to the district’s handling of the virus this fall.

According to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, CPS will not require students and faculty to be vaccinated against the virus when they return to buildings this fall.

Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says

As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects updates to be made soon.

COVID Variant Tracker: BA.5 Continues to Gain Ground, as Does Sublineage of BA.4

According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 subvariant of COVID is still continuing to make up a greater share of coronavirus cases, but another variant is slowly gaining steam as well.

Those estimates, released every Tuesday, show that the BA.5 subvariant currently makes up 87.1% of cases in the United States, up from 84.5% a week ago.

Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says

Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?

Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake them for other illnesses.

Can You End COVID Isolation If You're Still Testing Positive? What to Know About the Guidelines

Still testing positive even after isolating for COVID?

What does that mean for your isolation period and when can you start to see people again?

Experts say some tests can stay positive for several weeks after infection.

