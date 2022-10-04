Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More

When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?

Experts say a big deadline could be near.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And it's Coming Up

Millions of Americans have already received the new, Omicron-targeted bivalent COVID booster, officials say. But many more have yet to get the latest shot -- and a key date is coming up.

The booster shot, authorized by Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control in early September, is designed to fight both the omicron variant and original COVID strains. Unlike previous booster shots, anyone over the age of 12-years-old who has received a primary vaccine series is eligible for the new shot.

COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Isolation Guidance and More

As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, COVID-19's incubation period has changed in recent months, Chicago's top doctor previously revealed.

During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

Can COVID Cause Hair Loss? Why Some Experience It and Other Long Symptoms

If you've noticed some hair loss following a COVID infection, you likely aren't alone, and experts say there could be a reason why.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, "many people find that their hair is falling out in large clumps" months after they've recovered from the illness.

And the symptom isn't exactly new.

Here's When You Should Get the New COVID Booster By and Whether Waiting is a Good Idea

While more than 7 million Americans have received the recently updated bivalent COVID-19 booster, many more have yet to get the latest shot, despite being eligible.

For some, there may be questions about whether the additional dose is needed, while others may believe it's just too soon and have simply chosen to wait until the winter gets closer.

Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters

As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all.

Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered some optimism in terms of the severity of side effects.

These Are Some of the Most Common and Not-So-Common COVID Symptoms in 2022

With cold and flu season near as temperatures drop, and experts watching for another potential surge in COVID cases. many might be wondering what exactly is behind their symptoms.

Some of COVID's most common symptoms, particularly in 2022 so far, overlap with several conditions, including cold and flu.

