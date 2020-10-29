Illinois Coronavirus Updates: IHSA Defies Guidance to Allow Basketball, Restrictions in 8 Regions

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

The Illinois High School Association has voted to allow this winter’s basketball season to move forward as scheduled, defying guidance from state health officials.

Meanwhile, another region in the state will see added restrictions this weekend, bringing the total to eight of Illinois' 11 regions under enhanced mitigations - and the remaining three nearing the threshold.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Oct. 29):

Pritzker Warns State Police 'Taking More Stringent Action' for Businesses Refusing to Follow Guidelines

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police officers are ramping up random checks and have "begun taking more stringent action to hold scofflaws accountable" as several businesses refuse to follow increased coronavirus restrictions in multiple counties.

"As we've unfortunately learned, some business owners refuse to get educated or just don't want to follow the rules, thereby putting their patrons, the public, and their workers in danger," Pritzker said Wednesday. "Sometimes educating people isn't enough to get them to do the right thing."

The state has added increased coronavirus restrictions, including the suspension of indoor dining, to at least eight of its 11 regions as of Wednesday. Some regions will see those restrictions taking effect later this week, while others already have them in place.

Dozens of Illinois restaurants and bars upset about the closure have vowed to remain open despite the new restrictions.

Seventy area businesses met last week and said they agreed to keep serving customers indoors despite the new state order. A west suburban steakhouse is also welcoming customers to dine inside after winning a temporary court order that prevents state and local officials from enforcing the indoor dining ban.

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said the administration is disappointed the court ruled against public health protections that keep people safe. The state has since appealed the judge's ruling.

In Chicago, where the restrictions are set to begin Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly called on Pritzker to reconsider.

“I'm not sure that we're reaching the right people with the restrictions that are going to be imposed by the state and that's my concern,” Lightfoot said in a recent interview.

Speaking on PBS’ “NewsHour,” Lightfoot said she was “very concerned” about the new regulations, warning they could have a massive impact on businesses in the city that are struggling amid the pandemic.

“If the governor’s order goes into effect, it’s really effectively shutting down a significant portion of our economy at a time when those same businesses are really hanging on by a thread,” she said. “So we’re going to try to continue our engagement with the governor and his team, but it’s not looking good.

“If we can’t convince him that other metrics should apply, then the shutdown unfortunately is going to take effect starting Friday,” she added.

Pritzker's office said the state was not inclined to make exceptions to its guidelines.

"Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t make exceptions, and it would be ill-advised to make exceptions to the rules we put in place as the best mitigations to stop the spread," a spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement.

"As the CDC has noted, bars and restaurants are major places of transmission risk. We’ll continue to provide support to businesses that are hard hit through our $630 million in grants," she continued.

Pritzker has said state police can issue citations to restaurants and bars that defy the state order, potentially removing their liquor licenses.

The Illinois governor said police will likely start with issuing warnings prior to giving citations for neglecting to follow the new requirements.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly said "voluntary compliance is always our focus."

He noted, however, that misdemeanor citations are a "last resort" if businesses don't heed a verbal warning, written warning and written order.

"Let me be clear, no one is arrested," Kelly said. "The governor and no one in law enforcement has ever suggested that as a possibility in the circumstance where a misdemeanor citation has been issued."

So far, Kelly said, citations have been issued in five counties.

"Again, compliance is always the goal," he said. "No more, no less."

IHSA Votes to Allow Basketball Season to Move Forward, Defying IDPH Guidance on Sport

In a stunning move, the Illinois High School Association voted Wednesday to allow this winter’s basketball season to move forward as scheduled, a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health re-classified the sport as a “higher-risk” activity.

The vote would allow practices to start for basketball in mid-November, with the season getting underway on Nov. 30, according to the IHSA’s published sports calendar.

“After a diligent discussion, the board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee as it relates to basketball,” the IHSA said in a statement. “The board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization, nationally or internationally.”

The organization said that states bordering Illinois who have allowed sports to go forward in the fall have “noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread,” despite the IDPH guidance issued on Tuesday.

The decision by the IHSA will allow schools to make the final determination on whether or not they will participate in the basketball season, according to a press release following the board vote.

According to the IHSA's release, all players, coaches and officials will be required to wear masks during play.

Tuesday’s decision by the IDPH to classify basketball as a “higher-risk” sport came as the IHSA continued its debate over moving forward with high school athletics this winter. Under guidelines issued by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, any sport labeled as a “higher-risk” activity should only conduct non-contact practices and workouts, meaning that returning to the court for competition would go against that guidance.

The IHSA did vote to move the wrestling season to the summer, with a start date of May 3 currently in place. Baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball and boys tennis will also kick off on that date, with tournaments wrapping up on June 26.

3 Illinois Regions Could See Enhanced Mitigations Over the Weekend

The last three Illinois regions without enhanced coronavirus mitigations could see new restrictions beginning as soon as this weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday.

Pritzker said that Region 2, Region 3 and Region 6 are all moving in an upward trend in terms of metrics, specifically positivity rates, and could see resurgence mitigations enforced if the increase continues.

Region 2, which includes Peoria and parts of western Illinois, currently sits at a 7.7% positivity rate, up from 7.5% on Tuesday and 7.2% on Monday, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital admissions in the region have largely stayed the same in recent days with 39% hospital beds available and 38% ICU beds.

Region 3, which includes Springfield and Quincy, has now seen two days in a row of a positivity rate reaching 8%, which could enact further mitigations if the region continues the trend for a third day.

As of Wednesday, Region 3 was at an 8.1% positivity rate, up from an 8% positivity rate on Tuesday and a 7.8% rate on Monday, IDPH reported.

The region’s ICU bed availability currently stands a 30% and hospital availability at 34%.

Region 6, which has the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has the best positvity rate in the state sitting at a 2.8% positivity rate. However, if data from the univeristy is removed, that rate jumps to 8.1%.

Hospital bed availability is at 34% and ICU bed availability is at 41%.

Pritzker said if these three regions continue on the upward trend that he would add additional mitigations as seen in others throughout the state.

Illinois officials announced Wednesday new coronavirus restrictions in the state's Region 9, which includes suburban Lake and McHenry counties, after the area's positivity rate automatically triggered enhanced mitigations.

The restrictions will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Pritzker announced, and will include the shutting down of indoor dining and bar service and the limiting of group sizes to no more than 25 people.

Region 9 becomes the eighth of the state's 11 regions to see the additional mitigations after its seven-day rolling positivity rate exceeded 8% for three consecutive days.

Additional mitigations take effect in a particular region if the area sees:

Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators: Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds < 20%)

OR three consecutive days averaging ≥ 8% positivity rate.

Illinois Reports 6,110 New Coronavirus Cases and 51 Deaths as Positivity Rate Continues to Climb

Illinois health officials reported 6,110 new cases of coronavirus and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday as the statewide positivity rate continued its climb to its highest level in months.

Wednesday's new cases mark the seventh time in the last eight days that the state has reported 4,000 or more new cases of the virus. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 389,095 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The 51 new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,619, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 70,752 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,459,042 performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, increased from 6.4% to 6.7% Wednesday, marking the highest it has been since at least early June.

Hospitalizations increased again as well, health officials said, with 2,861 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 600 are in intensive care units, while 243 are currently on ventilators.

Wednesday's metrics were announced the same day enhanced mitigations took effect in two of Illinois' 11 regions: suburban Cook County in Region 10 and the Metro East in Region 4.

Illinois officials on Wednesday also announced that Region 9, which is suburban Lake and McHenry counties, will see more restrictions as well, as will Chicago.

Those mitigations in all four regions and four others, including Chicago, include the shutdown of indoor dining and bar service as well as the limiting of group sizes to 25 people, among other changes.

Indoor Dining Shut Down in 2 More Suburban Counties Under New Coronavirus Restrictions

Illinois officials announced Wednesday new coronavirus restrictions in the state's Region 9, which includes suburban Lake and McHenry counties, after the area's positivity rate automatically triggered enhanced mitigations.

The restrictions will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced, and will include the shutting down of indoor dining and bar service and the limiting of group sizes to no more than 25 people.

Region 9 becomes the eighth of the state's 11 regions to see the additional mitigations after its seven-day rolling positivity rate exceeded 8% for three consecutive days.

“As of this morning, Region 9 – Lake and McHenry Counties – has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days – meaning that they will join seven of our 11 other regions in operating under resurgence mitigations," Pritzker said in a statement.

“These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again. I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn’t going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight," he continued.

Region 9's average positivity rate stood at 8.4% Wednesday, state officials said, marking an increase from 4.8% in September and 3.1% in June. Pritzker's office said coronavirus-related hospital admissions have also increased in that timeframe - now three times as high as in September and five times as high as they were in June.

“With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “This is not just a warning, but a call to action. We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer. We turned the state around once, let’s do it again. Limit your potential exposures by wearing a mask, physically distancing, and limiting in-person gatherings. It will take all of us working together to beat this virus.”

The state health department said it plans to track the positivity rate in Region 9 over the coming days "to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place."

The enhanced restrictions may lifted if the region's positivity rate averages 6.5% or lower and if there is a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses over a three-day period, and if the average hospital and ICU bed availability is greater than 20% for seven days.

If the positivity rate continues to climb and hospital admissions increases for seven out of 10 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied, state officials said.

Roughly ‘1-in-50' Chicago Residents Could be Actively Infected With COVID-19: Arwady

Chicago health officials released staggering numbers Tuesday that show just how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in the city, with one estimate indicating that more than 57,000 residents could currently be infected with the virus.

During a weekly press conference discussing the city’s latest travel restrictions, Dr. Allison Arwady, the director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said that approximately 8,213 Chicago residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are currently considered to be “active” cases.

Those numbers are already high, but city health experts fear the virus could be even more widespread than that. According to Arwady, officials believe there could be between five and seven times as many active cases as are currently being reported, due to residents who haven’t been tested or who aren’t showing symptoms.

Based on the US Census Bureau’s estimate that there are roughly 2.7 million residents in Chicago, that would mean between 41,065 and 57,491 Chicago residents could have active COVID-19 infections.

Put another way, between 1-in-66 and 1-in-47 Chicago residents could be infected with the virus at this time.

“Just within the last three weeks, which again, when we think about the folks who are not diagnosed, one in 50 Chicagoans has been infected within the last three weeks,” Arwady said. “And if we look at our graphs, these looks similar to what we looked at last week.”

In all, more than 94,000 Chicago residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those residents, 88% have recovered, while a reported 3,037, or 3% of those infected, have died, according to Arwady.

Chicago’s positivity rate and hospitalization rates have increased so dramatically that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the city will see additional coronavirus mitigation rules beginning this weekend. All indoor bar and restaurant service will be suspended in the city, along with restrictions on gathering sizes and a ban on party buses within city limits.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the city has seen increases in its hospitalization rates seven of the last 10 days, and currently has 25% of its hospital beds available in the event of a surge in coronavirus cases. The city’s positivity rate now stands at 7.8% as of Tuesday, according to the latest available figures.

IDPH Designates Basketball as ‘Higher Risk' Activity Ahead of IHSA Winter Sports Meeting

On the eve of a special IHSA board meeting to announce new details about the fate of the winter high school sports season, Illinois health officials have moved basketball from being classified as a “moderate risk” sport to the “higher risk” category.

According to new guidelines released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the department assessed the risk for transmission associated with basketball, and found that it should be classified as a “higher risk” activity.

According to guidance issued by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, sports deemed to be “higher risk” can only currently play under Level 1 restrictions, which limits players to no-contact practices and training only.

“Basketball is played indoors with frequent close contacts to other players, which includes 10 on the court and often just as many on both benches, a single piece of shared equipment that is difficult to clean during the game, and an intensity level that makes masking more difficult,” the IDPH said in a press release.

Basketball now joins the state’s “higher risk” activity category, along with boxing, football, hockey and wrestling, among other sports.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that spread of the coronavirus “is of most concern” when it comes to activities involving high contact, and that while he understands that the state’s classification of basketball as a “high-risk” sport will likely cause disappointment among athletes and their parents, he says his administration is acting to help keep residents safe during the pandemic.

“Whether this year is their first time on the court or if its their senior season, this isn’t the news anyone wants to hear,” Pritzker said. “But this virus remains dangerous and deadly to kids and parents and grandparents, and this is the best thing we can do for the health and safety of families under the current circumstances.”

While it isn’t clear what that could mean for the winter basketball season, some clarity could be coming, as the IHSA will host a special board meeting on Wednesday to provide updates on its various winter sports, and to vote on the path forward for those activities.

Chicago's Top Doctor Warns Against Travel For Thanksgiving Amid Spiking Coronavirus Metrics

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase in Chicago, the city's top doctor warned against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next month.

Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that traveling "is a concern right now" ahead of Thanksgiving.

"When we are coming from Chicago or from Illinois and traveling out, we are bringing a potential risk of COVID," Arwady said. "When people are coming to Chicago for most of the country at this point, they're bringing an elevated risk of COVID."

Arwady said she is not planning to travel this Thanksgiving unless the city sees significant improvements on their coronavirus tracking map of the area.

"I would encourage you, especially if you normally are getting together with people who are older or have underlying health conditions, to think seriously about whether this is the year for travel," Arwady said.

Arwady added that the health department is specifically concerned about college students who may travel around the country over the Thanksgiving holiday, potentially heightening the already surging coronavirus metrics.

"My hope is that a month from now we'll be in a better place. But that's not the way the numbers are heading now," Arwady said.

Pritzker: 'This Could Look Worse Than Anything We Saw in the Spring'

In response to increases in coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations across the state, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the new wave could be worse than people expect.

As Chicago sees a surge in COVID-19 metrics, Pritzker enacted enhanced mitigations across the city, saying the situation "is bad and getting worse."

"We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring," Pritzker said.

He added that Chicago appeared to have the virus more under control than other Illinois regions, but that is no longer the case.

"Yes, we know more about how to fight this virus than we did in the spring, but there is no cure," Pritzker said. "We are aware of no treatment that prevents a patient from deteriorating to the point where they need hospital treatment. And the hospital treatments we do have are far from guaranteed to work."

Suburban Restaurant Wins Temporary Court Order to Serve Customers Indoors

A west suburban steakhouse is welcoming customers to dine inside at a time when many Chicago-area restaurants have been ordered by the state to stop indoor service due to a surge in the pandemic.

The owners of FoxFire in Geneva won a temporary court order that prevents state and local officials from enforcing an indoor dining ban that recently took effect in Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties.

“To get the ruling gave this place a sense of relief," said chef/co-owner K. C. Gulbro. "It’s calmer. Everybody’s happy. They’re excited that something went their way."

Gulbro, who owns the restaurant with his father, said business had dropped 80% as a result of indoor dining restrictions this year.

Gulbro said his customers can have a chance to dine safely within established health guidelines, as a result of the temporary court order.

“We’re hoping that it expands to other restaurants,” Gulbro said. "We think it’s safe to be open and we think they should be, too."

A spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said the administration is disappointed the court has ruled against public health protections that keep people safe.

“This decision was made without briefing and is contrary to how many other Illinois state and federal courts have ruled on this matter. Positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state; this public health crisis is not over. The administration will review the court’s order and determine the appropriate next steps,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said "we are committed to continuing to defend the well-reasoned measures being implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Illinois."

The matter is scheduled for a hearing in Kane County on Nov. 13.

Indoor Dining to Be Shut Down as Chicago Sees Increased COVID-19 Restrictions From State

One week after Chicago closed indoor bar service and began a curfew for many businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, additional restrictions, including the suspension of indoor dining, will be added as the city's metrics trigger new mitigations from the state.

Chicago has seen continued increases in hospitalizations and positivity rates, making the city the latest region to trigger increased mitigations from the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. The city is also only the second region to trigger these mitigations for two rising metrics at one time.

The new restrictions, which include gathering size limitations and the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, are set to take effect Friday.

"Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October," Pritzker said in a release. "For a time late in the summer Chicago seemed to have this more under control than other regions of Illinois, but that’s no longer the case."

The news comes one day after state health officials said suburban Cook County and the Metro East regions will see such restrictions begin on Wednesday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday afternoon that if such restrictions were announced "we will obviously support it."

As of Tuesday, Chicago's data indicated between 41,000 and 57,000 residents have active coronavirus infections, Arwady said. Over the last three weeks, one in 50 Chicagoans have been infected, she added.

"This is spreading and this is why we continue to recommend that you do not invite people into your home who do not live there," Arwady said in announcing the city would be adding Florida to its travel order.

In addition to a rise in cases, the city has also seen its hospitalizations spike.

"Unfortunately this is how we see it happen," Arwady said, adding that the city's metrics are "heading the wrong way." "Cases increase, then they spread it for a couple of weeks, hospitalization numbers tick up. Then it can take another week for ICU numbers, then ventilators, then deaths."

“Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October,” Pritzker said in a statement, adding that "without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring."

It's not just a trend being seen in Chicago, however, according to Illinois' top public health official.

“When the first several regions started implementing mitigation measures, it was because the 7-day rolling test positivity was above 8% for three consecutive days,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “What we are starting to see now, first with suburban Cook County, and now with Chicago, is that mitigation measures are needed because COVID-19 hospital admissions are going up alongside increases in test positivity. Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems.”

Suburban Cook County Residents Can Now Apply for $600 COVID-19 Relief Payments

Thousands of suburban Cook County residents experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for $600 payments as part of a new assistance program announced Monday.

The one-time payments will go to roughly 3,000 households "to support residents whose income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level prior to March 1, 2020," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other county officials announced.

"Many families are having a hard time making ends meet due to job loss during the pandemic. With the unemployment numbers rising and many workers furloughed, it’s becoming impossible to live check by check,” Preckwinkle said in a statement. "This program will offer relief to more than 3,000 residents who are experiencing financial hardship and provide some assistance for those who are struggling to pay bills or take care of essential needs.”

The $2.1 million Cook County COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance Program will be funded by the Federal Cares Act, Preckwinkle said.

The application process launched Monday and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of suburban Cook County and will need to provide the following documents:

One form of government issued identification that includes your current residential address or two alternative forms of identification

Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

Proof of household income meeting eligibility requirements.

Bank information including account and routing number if you choose to direct deposit. You can typically find this on a check.

Residents can also apply for water, heat, gas and electric assistance under utility assistance programs. That application process closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30.

More information on either program can be found here.

2 More Illinois Regions See Increased Restrictions As Rising Metrics Trigger Mitigations

Two Illinois regions are now under new coronavirus restrictions as rising metrics triggered the state's mitigation plan.

Region 10, which holds all but Chicago in Cook County, saw the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, among other limitations, put in place Wednesday as the area becomes the first in Illinois to trigger the state's mitigation plan in multiple metrics simultaneously.

Region 4, known as the Metro East region, also saw the return of increased restrictions just days after such rules were lifted in the southern Illinois area.

"Region 4 has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously," Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said in a release.

Region 4 had been under heightened restrictions for weeks beginning in the summer, but recently saw the mitigations lifted as its positivity rate declined. Now, the area will see such rules put back in place.

The positivity rate in Region 10 has ticked upward from 7.3% on Oct. 20 and to 7.5% on Oct. 21 and 7.7% on Oct. 22, continuing a slow upward trend, data from the state's health department showed. Hospitalizations are also going up, and the region only had an average of 25% availability on hospital beds in the event of a surge, along with a 30% ICU availability, as of Oct. 22.

"“We are seeing test positivity across the state increase, but for Region 10, Suburban Cook County, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illness,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility. We are entering flu season and our hospitals are facing both COVID-19 and flu admissions. The same things that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of flu. Please, wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask. And make sure to get your flu shot.”

Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties in the Chicago area saw added restrictions put in place beginning Friday. Region 5 in southeastern Illinois began the new measures on Thursday. Region 1 in northern Illinois also saw a second tier of added restrictions beginning Sunday.

Several other regions in the Chicago area could potentially see additional rules put in place as well as they near the 8% positivity threshold set by the state.

Here's a look at the full list of restrictions being added for Regions 4 and 10.

