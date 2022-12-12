Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations

COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended.

Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

There's a Concerning Amount of COVID in Chicago Wastewater Right Now. Here's What That Could Signal

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Illinois, a concerning sign in Chicago shows that the increase is likely to continue in the coming weeks.

According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, elevated levels of COVID-19 have been detected in the city's wastewater in recent weeks.

"Our wastewater sampling is actually at a high concern and that is consistent with what we're seeing across the country," Arwady said earlier this week, reflecting on the rise in cases that has affected much of the U.S.

Should You Wear a Mask Right Now? Here's What Experts Suggest and What Chicago's Top Doc is Doing

COVID cases have risen dramatically in parts of the country since Thanksgiving, leading some health agencies to recommend that people wear face masks once again.

Such recommendations are in place in approximately 9% of the country, which is currently listed at "high" COVID-19 community level status, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of increases in metrics such as case numbers and hospitalizations, masks are recommended in those areas.

Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status

Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts for nearly 73% of Illinois, are at an elevated status of either "medium" or "high." In all, 29 counties are listed at "high" status compared to 12 from the week prior, data showed. Forty five are deemed in the "medium" category, marking a decline from 51 counties a week earlier.

74 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as Cases Jump Across the State

COVID-19 cases have significantly risen across Illinois within the past week, with 74 counties now at an elevated community level of the virus. Twenty-nine of the 74 counties are now at a "high" community level of COVID-19, up from 12 last week, according to CDC data.

All counties in the Chicago metropolitan area are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease. Overall, 45 Illinois counties are at that same level.

