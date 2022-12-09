Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status

Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts for nearly 73% of Illinois, are at an elevated status of either "medium" or "high." In all, 29 counties are listed at "high" status compared to 12 from the week prior, data showed. Forty five are deemed in the "medium" category, marking a decline from 51 counties a week earlier.

While no Chicago-area counties are currently listed at "high," both COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising as a record number of hospitalizations are being reported due to the seasonal flu. Nearly the entire region is listed at "medium," with the exception of Kankakee County, which is at "low."

At "medium" status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a "high" community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.

The following 29 counties were listed as having a "high" COVID-19 community level over the past seven days by the CDC: