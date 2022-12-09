COVID-19

74 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as Cases Jump Across the State

COVID-19 cases have significantly risen across Illinois within the past week, with 74 counties now at an elevated community level of the virus. Twenty-nine of the 74 counties are now at a "high" community level of COVID-19, up from 12 last week, according to CDC data.

All counties in the Chicago metropolitan area are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease. Overall, 45 Illinois counties are at that same level.

“These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisans - and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 - take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends," Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement.

A map showing COVID-19 community levels according to CDC data across Illinois' 102 counties
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The following 29 counties were listed as having a "high" COVID-19 community level over the past seven days by the CDC:

  • Adams County
  • Boone County
  • Brown County
  • Champaign County
  • Christian County
  • Clark County
  • Cumberland County
  • Edgar County
  • Franklin County
  • Fulton County
  • Johnson County
  • Knox County
  • Lee County
  • Logan County
  • Macoupin County
  • Marshall County
  • Mason County
  • Massac County
  • Menard County
  • Montgomery County
  • Morgan County
  • Ogle County
  • Peoria County
  • Pike County
  • Sangamon County
  • Tazewell County
  • Vermilion County
  • Williamson County
  • Winnebago County

The following 45 counties are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level:

  • Bond County
  • Calhoun County
  • Cass County
  • Clay County
  • Coles County
  • Cook County
  • DeKalb County
  • DeWitt County
  • Douglas County
  • DuPage County
  • Fayette County
  • Ford County
  • Gallatin County
  • Greene County
  • Grundy County
  • Henry County
  • Iroquois County
  • Jackson County
  • Jersey County
  • Jo Daviess County
  • Kane County
  • Kendall County
  • Lake County
  • Lawrence County
  • Macon County
  • Madison County
  • McDonough County
  • McHenry County
  • McLean County
  • Perry County
  • Piatt County
  • Pope County
  • Randolph County
  • Richland County
  • Saline County
  • Schuyler County
  • Scott County
  • Shelby County
  • Stark County
  • Stephenson County
  • Wabash County
  • Warren County
  • White County
  • Will County
  • Woodford County

At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

Local

R. Kelly 18 mins ago

New R. Kelly Album Appears on Music Streaming Platforms as He Remains in Jail

Minneapolis 34 mins ago

Ex-Cop Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

At a high community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.

Illinois health officials reported a total of 21,404 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including 56 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, 1,582 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients were in the ICU and 69 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 168 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Additionally, a total of 25,491,566 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, with a seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at 16,008 doses.

More than 78 percent of Illinois' population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 70 percent completing their primary series of vaccinations. Over 16 percent of eligible Illinoisans have received a bivalent booster dose.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us