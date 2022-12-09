74 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as Cases Jump Across the State

COVID-19 cases have significantly risen across Illinois within the past week, with 74 counties now at an elevated community level of the virus. Twenty-nine of the 74 counties are now at a "high" community level of COVID-19, up from 12 last week, according to CDC data.

All counties in the Chicago metropolitan area are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease. Overall, 45 Illinois counties are at that same level.

“These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisans - and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 - take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends," Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement.

The following 29 counties were listed as having a "high" COVID-19 community level over the past seven days by the CDC:

Adams County

Boone County

Brown County

Champaign County

Christian County

Clark County

Cumberland County

Edgar County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Johnson County

Knox County

Lee County

Logan County

Macoupin County

Marshall County

Mason County

Massac County

Menard County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Ogle County

Peoria County

Pike County

Sangamon County

Tazewell County

Vermilion County

Williamson County

Winnebago County

The following 45 counties are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level:

Bond County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Clay County

Coles County

Cook County

DeKalb County

DeWitt County

Douglas County

DuPage County

Fayette County

Ford County

Gallatin County

Greene County

Grundy County

Henry County

Iroquois County

Jackson County

Jersey County

Jo Daviess County

Kane County

Kendall County

Lake County

Lawrence County

Macon County

Madison County

McDonough County

McHenry County

McLean County

Perry County

Piatt County

Pope County

Randolph County

Richland County

Saline County

Schuyler County

Scott County

Shelby County

Stark County

Stephenson County

Wabash County

Warren County

White County

Will County

Woodford County

At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a high community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.

Illinois health officials reported a total of 21,404 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including 56 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, 1,582 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients were in the ICU and 69 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 168 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Additionally, a total of 25,491,566 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, with a seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at 16,008 doses.

More than 78 percent of Illinois' population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 70 percent completing their primary series of vaccinations. Over 16 percent of eligible Illinoisans have received a bivalent booster dose.