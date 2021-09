COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Some areas of Illinois are seeing improvements in COVID cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but others are still seeing increases in the number of serious outcomes related to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, several regions that were seeing increasing hospitalizations are beginning to see a levelling off of numbers. According to IDPH, Region 2, located in west-central Illinois and including cities like Peoria and Bloomington, has seen numbers remain steady or decrease on five of the last 10 days, marking a change from previous metrics.

Things are trending in the same direction in Region 3, which includes Springfield, and Region 4, which is adjacent to St. Louis.

Region 5, located in the southern tip of the state, is seeing a stabilization in positivity rates and hospitalizations overall, but its ICU bed availability remains low, dropping to 6% in recent days.

Regions 8, comprised of Kane and DuPage counties, and 9, comprised of McHenry and Lake counties, are also seeing drops in COVID hospitalizations.

There are still several regions where hospitalizations are increasing, including in Region 1, located in northwestern Illinois. Suburban Cook County and Chicago are also seeing increases in those metrics, according to IDPH data.

For a fuller picture, here are the current numbers from each of Illinois’ 11 health care regions.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 5.6% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 17% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 9/10 days increasing

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 5.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 17% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 5/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 5.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 21% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 6/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 7.1% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 22% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 7/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 10.2% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 6% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 6/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate – 7.7% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 16% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 7/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate – 5.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability – 25% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 9/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate – 4.3% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 24% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 10/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate – 4.3% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 19% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 7/10 days decreasing or stable

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate – 3.9% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 16% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends – 9/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate – 3.6% (stable)

ICU Bed Availability – 18% (stable)

Hospitalization Trends – 7/10 days increasing