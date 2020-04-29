Costco to Require All Shoppers Wear Masks

Costco shoppers will soon be required to wear a mask or face covering in order to enter stores, the company announced Wednesday.

Beginning May 4, all employees and shoppers will need to cover their mouths and noses "at all times while at Costco," their website reads.

Children under the age of 2 or those with medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask will be exempt from the restriction, however.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," the company said. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker now recommends residents wear masks if they must go outside during the stay-at-home order. Here is an easy no-sew face mask with items you probably already have at home.

The rules is among several precautions being taken at Costco warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, shoppers are allowed two people per membership card at all locations, except those in El Paso, Texas; Kentucky; and Puerto Rico, where the limit is one person per card.

There are also purchase limitations on certain items at the stores "to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need." The company is also not accepting returns on specific items, like toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

Several shoppers were lined up outside the Costco in suburban Bolingbrook Saturday hoping to get a hold of items before Illinois' stay-at-home order went into effect.

Also taking effect May 4, Costco warehouse locations and gas stations will return to regular hours. Select locations will open from 9-10 a.m. for shoppers 60 and older and those with disabilities.

"Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted," the company said.

For more on changes and restrictions, click here.