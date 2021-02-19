Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,219 New Cases, 63 Deaths, 83K Vaccinations Reported Friday

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,219 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 63 additional deaths and more than 83,000 doses of vaccine administered the day before, though severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new confirmed and probable case numbers lifted the statewide total to 1,170,902 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now stands at 20,192, according to IDPH.

Over the last 24 hours, 85,963 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to 17,474,319 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.8%, health officials said. The positivity rate on individuals tested was at 3.3%.

As of Thursday night, 1,596 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 83,673 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, health officials said Thursday. That lifted the statewide total number of vaccinations to 2,060,706 doses given thus far, including 271,142 administered at long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,186,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, state health officials said, plus 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program for long-term care facilities.

IDPH noted that severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to Illinois.

"Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government," IDPH said in a statement. "We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine."

The rolling seven-day daily average of vaccinations stands at 59,460 doses per day, according to IDPH.