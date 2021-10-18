Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Give COVID-19 Update for the City Monday

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the mayor's comments beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the player above.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to deliver a coronavirus update for Chicago Monday afternoon.

The mayor is set to speak alongside other city leaders at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, according to her public schedule.

Details on what the mayor will say remained unclear as of Monday morning, but her address comes amid a battle between the city and police union over a vaccine mandate.

Friday marked a deadline for officers to enter their vaccination status into a city web portal, though Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara had been encouraging officers to defy that requirement.

The Chicago Police Department on Sunday issued a warning to officers on the consequences of disobeying the city's vaccine mandate, saying those who do not follow the guidelines could face "separation" from the department.

Meanwhile, Catanzara released a video statement Friday night after a Cook County judge ordered the union chief to stop making public comments encouraging his members to defy the city’s COVID vaccine policies.

Following the judge's ruling, Catanzara posted a video online explaining he won't be able to speak on the policy until a follow-up hearing Monday.

"With that being said, everybody has to do what's in their hearts and minds, whatever that it is," he said.

Under the city's rules, city employees who weren't vaccinated by Oct. 15 need to get tested twice a week on their own time and expense until the end of the year, when they will be required to be vaccinated. Any employee not complying with those requirements could face disciplinary action, including and up to termination.

City officials say that employees who don’t adhere to the mandate, filling out information on a health portal set up by the health department, will also be designated as non-disciplinary non-paid status.

City officials have said there is no requirement to enter detailed medical information — only vaccination status and proof of vaccination.

"There is information online saying that people are being requested to upload private medical records, lots of medical history, DNA sample - none of that is true," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

The city has a similar COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of city schools, which the Chicago Teachers Union supported.

The address also comes as Chicago sees an average of 320 new coronavirus cases per day, along with 21 hospitalizations and just over three deaths. The city's positivity rate currently sits at 2 percent.

Meanwhile, 63.8% of the city's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 58.6% having a complete series, according to the city's dashboard. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, approximately 73.9%, or 1.7 million, Chicago residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the city and state remain under an indoor mask mandate, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it remains too early to give an indication of when he might lift the requirement, even as state COVID-19 metrics continue to dip.

"If you go look at the hospitalizations -- the new hospitalizations, as well as the ones that are, you know, existing in total -- they are not dropping at the rate that they were dropping even a couple of weeks ago," Pritzker said Thursday at an unrelated news conference while answering reporter questions. "So I'm concerned about that."

The governor did not mention a potential timeline for more info on when Illinois' indoor mask mandate might be lifted.

"Generally speaking, things are better than they were a couple of weeks ago," Pritzker said. "So I'm hopeful."