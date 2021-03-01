Chicago Expected to Receive Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine This Week

Just days after Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine was approved for emergency use, shipments were being sent out, some of which could arrive in Chicago this week, officials said.

Chicago's Department of Public Health said the city anticipates its first doses of the third approved vaccine will arrive this week.

"The Emergency Use Authorization approval for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is great news for the city of Chicago’s vaccination efforts," the department said in a statement. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective, especially in preventing severe illness and death, requires a single dose and has fewer reported side effects than other available COVID-19 vaccines."

The department said further information on how the newest vaccine will be distributed will be released "when we can."

Johnson & Johnson began shipping its coronavirus vaccine across the United States on Monday for injections starting on Tuesday.

The company, which won emergency approval for their single-dose shot this weekend, is sending the doses out from its McKesson Distribution Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

"We’re shipping 4 million literally as we speak," Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said Monday on NBC's "TODAY" show. “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms."

J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March. Gorsky said the company expects to distribute 100 million shots by June and a billion by the end of the year.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

The added doses come as Chicago continues to work to vaccinate those eligible under Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout, opting not to increase eligibility as supply continues to trail demand. On Thursday, Illinois moved into what it called Phase 1B Plus, which added people with high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities to the list of those eligible, but Chicago and several surrounding counties chose not to expand, citing a shortage of doses.

The news also comes as the city prepares to launch a mass vaccination site at the United Center this month in partnership with the federal government.

"This vaccine is another powerful tool we have in our effort to end this pandemic and anyone given an opportunity to receive the vaccine should take it to protect yourself, your family and your community," CDPH's statement read.