Virus Updates: J&J to Ship Its First Shots

Over the weekend, Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine became the third to receive emergency use authorization from the United States' Food and Drug Administration. Unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it works with just one shot.

Meanwhile, the Senate will receive a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Monday after it passed in the House. The bill would provide millions of people with $1,400 direct payments. It also includes billions for struggling businesses, emergency jobless benefits, coronavirus tests and vaccines, and schools.

The U.S. has reported more than 515,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Johnson & Johnson Prepares to Ship First Vaccine Doses Monday

Johnson & Johnson will begin shipping its coronavirus vaccine across the United States on Monday.

The company, which won emergency approval for the vaccine this weekend, is sending the doses out from its McKesson Distribution Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

A J&J executive told lawmakers on Tuesday that the company is prepared to ship nearly 4 million doses as soon as it received emergency use authorization.

This makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the third vaccine to have emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.