Planning on flying Spirit Airlines soon? Make sure you follow the airline's dress code.

The low-cost, Florida-based airline outlined its clothing policies in a publicly shared document titled "Contract of Carriage," which was last updated Jan. 22, 2025.

According to the document, a passenger "shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave the aircraft" if they are "inadequately clothed." That includes a guest who is barefoot, wearing see-through clothing, or wearing clothing that exposes private areas, the airline said.

Spirit also said guests may not be permitted to board or could be asked to leave the plane if they are wearing clothing or displaying body art or tattoos that are "lewd, obscene or offensive in nature," or if a passenger has an "offensive odor" that is not caused by a qualified disability.

According to the document, guests who are not permitted to board or asked to leave an aircraft for such reasons will not be eligible for a refund.

Some airlines' Contract of Carriage, like Southwest, does not include a dress code or clothing policy, while others do.

Chicago-based United Airlines' Contract of Carriage, also updated Jan. 22, states that "Passengers who are barefoot, not properly clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene or offensive;" could be subject to removal.

Hawaiian Airlines is more specific about its dress code in the company's most recent Contract of Carriage, stating that "clothing must cover the upper part of the torso."

"Tank tops, tube tops and halter tops are not allowed." The airline goes on to say that speedos and bikini bottoms are also not allowed.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment. It wasn't immediately clear what Spirit Airlines' previous Contract of Carriage said regarding clothing or dress policies.