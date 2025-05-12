‘We will not hide': Little Village committed to Mexican Independence Day parade

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce confirmed Monday they have no intentions of canceling the Mexican Independence Day parade set for September.

The recent wave of rising political tensions is not stopping the community from hosting its annual event.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The LVCC said in a statement Monday it stands united in the mission to celebrate and honor the cultural heritage in the Little Village community and beyond.

"This parade is more than just a celebration- it’s a declaration of who we are. We will not be silenced by fearmongering, we will not hide, and we will not be intimidated. We stand proud and united, and we are determined to move forward with this cultural experience for our community and all who join us in celebration,” said Jennifer Aguilar, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

Aguilar reiterated safety still remains a top priority.

"We invite people from across the city to come to Little Village in solidarity and support our local businesses before and after the parade," Aguilar said.

The parade is set to kick off at 12 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Little Village Arch located on 26th street and Albany Avenue.

It continues moving down 26th street to Kostner Avenue.