A person was pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach Monday after emergency personnel were summoned to the area.

According to Chicago firefighters, a full response was mounted at 31st Street Beach just after 2 p.m. for reports of a person in the water.

No official update has yet been given, but NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the beach as firefighters pulled a person from the water.

Paramedics quickly rushed the individual to a waiting ambulance, and were seen performing chest compressions on the victim.

Chicago police reported that the male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, with a Chicago Fire Department source telling NBC Chicago the victim was "unresponsive" when he was pulled from the water.

We will update this story with additional details as they are provided.