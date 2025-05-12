Chicago Fire Department

Person pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach by CFD divers

There was no immediate update on the person's condition

By JC Navarrete and NBC Chicago Staff

A person was pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach Monday after emergency personnel were summoned to the area.

According to Chicago firefighters, a full response was mounted at 31st Street Beach just after 2 p.m. for reports of a person in the water.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No official update has yet been given, but NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the beach as firefighters pulled a person from the water.

Paramedics quickly rushed the individual to a waiting ambulance, and were seen performing chest compressions on the victim.

Chicago police reported that the male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, with a Chicago Fire Department source telling NBC Chicago the victim was "unresponsive" when he was pulled from the water.

We will update this story with additional details as they are provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us