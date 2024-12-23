Treasury yields slightly higher to start quiet week for data

Treasury yields inched higher early Monday as the holiday-shortened trading week began.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2 basis points higher at 4.546%, while the 2-year Treasury was up 1 basis point at 4.330%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The 10-year yield jumped 13 basis points last week after the Federal Reserve pared down rate-cut projections, indicating only two more interest rate cuts lie ahead in 2025, down from four potential cuts that had been signaled in September.

Yields cooled a bit Friday after the November personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, came in slightly below expectations.

Traders are also digesting news from over the weekend that a U.S. government shutdown was narrowly averted.

U.S. markets close early Tuesday and are shuttered Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

It is a quiet week for major data releases, though readings on durable goods orders, new home orders, and jobless claims are due.