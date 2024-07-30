S&P 500 futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits Fed decision: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest earnings reports and readied for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision coming Wednesday afternoon.

Futures tied to the broad index advanced 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 0.5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176 points, or 0.4%.

In extended trading, Microsoft shares dropped more than 2% as its cloud business disappointed Wall Street. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices climbed more than 7% as second-quarter results topped consensus forecasts. Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia climbed more than 5% on the back of AMD's report.

Those moves follow a mixed session on Tuesday as traders continued rotating out of megacap technology names. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.3%. The broad S&P 500 slipped 0.5%, led down by information technology names.

The blue-chip Dow bucked the downtrend, adding 0.5%. The Russell 2000 also outperformed, rising about 0.4% as investors continued buying into small caps amid the shift away from major tech names that have led the market higher for much of the year.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which wraps up its policy meeting with an announcement about interest rates and a subsequent press conference with Chair Jerome Powell.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a strong likelihood that central bankers will keep rates steady at the 5.25% to 5.5% range, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. The main focus for traders, however, will be whether Powell offers any signs that cuts may be on the near horizon.

"Investors are expecting a strong signal for a September rate cut by the Fed," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates. "But it's difficult for the Fed to sound overly confident on a future rate cut because that will beg the question, 'Why not cut now?' Consequently, investors are likely to be disappointed by the tone and posture of the Fed meeting."

In the runup to the announcement, traders will monitor economic data on private payrolls, employment costs and pending home sales due throughout the morning. On the corporate earnings front, they will watch for releases from Boeing before the bell, followed by Albemarle, Qualcomm, Etsy and Carvana after the market closes.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Those could be the final catalysts in a bumpy month for the market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are tracking to end July down 0.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

The Dow and Russell 2000 are slated to finish the month higher by more than 4% and 9%, respectively. That underscores the market rotation's boost to stocks that are smaller and more cyclically oriented.

Kamala Harris speaks in Atlanta, focuses on tackling consumer prices

Vice President Kamala Harris said that she would push to lower costs for consumers if she is elected as president in November.

"On day one, I will take on price gouging and bring down costs," she said at a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday evening. "We will ban more of those hidden fees and surprise late charges that banks and other companies use to pad their profits."

She also pledged to "take on corporate landlords and cap unfair rent increases."

Harris' call to combat high consumer fees is a page out of the Biden administration's book: The White House has put forth initiatives to crack down on surcharges tied to goods and services – junk fees – including overdraft fees assessed by banks.

Get the details on Harris' rally from CNBC's Rebecca Picciotto here.

–Darla Mercado

Wells Fargo analyst eyes consumer commentary, calls rate of sales beats 'disappointing'

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harvey said he's watching to see if concerns about the health of the consumer show among higher income brackets.

"The only question is whether the weakness migrates up the income spectrum," Harvey wrote to clients in a Tuesday note.

Harvey said reports so far this season have highlighted worries about the state of the consumer broadly. While earnings from S&P 500-listed companies are coming in ahead of expectations, he called the rate of sales beats "disappointing" and noted commentary around customers has been largely negative.

— Alex Harring

See the stocks moving in extended trading

These are some of the stocks making notable moves after hours:

Microsoft — Shares slid more than 6% after the tech titan shared disappointing results out of its cloud business. That overshadowed beats on both lines for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices — The chip stock popped more than 7% on the back of better second-quarter results than the Street predicted. AMD posted adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share and revenue of $5.84 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG called for 68 cents in earnings per share and $5.72 billion in revenue.

Pinterest — The image-sharing service dropped close to 12% after issuing disappointing guidance for third-quarter revenue. Pinterest offered a range of $885 million to $900 million, missing analysts' expectations.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are lower

Stock futures traded down shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow futures slipped around 200 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

— Alex Harring