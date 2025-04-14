Multiple explosions heard, firefighter hurt in massive fire at Joliet building

Fire officials said multiple explosions could be heard as crews from dozens of agencies worked to put out a large fire in suburban Joliet that left at least one firefighter injured.

Crews were called to Rovanco Piping System around 4 a.m. Monday at 20535 SE Frontage Rd. after workers arrived for their shift and smelled smoke in the manufacturing area.

Troy Fire Protection District Chief Paul Hertzmann said the workers realized how big the situation was and were able to evacuate as they quickly called 911.

The cause of the fire remains unclear but investigators were searching for details.

Crews from as many as 30 agencies assisted with putting out the blaze, which was particularly challenging as no fire hydrants were near the scene due to the location being in unincorporated Joliet, forcing crews to haul water in.

At least one firefighter was hurt battling the blaze. They were taken to Loyola University's burn center for treatment of burns on their wrist and forehead after a ceiling collapsed and were last listed in stable condition.

“They went inside and with a handline to try to save the office area. Unbeknownst to them the fire had already traveled over their heads in the ceiling area. When they pulled the check the whole ceiling fell on them," Hertzmann said.

Multiple explosions could be heard throughout the blaze, but authorities said it wasn't clear what caused them. Chemicals were present inside the building, but officials said there were no air quality concerns associated with the blaze.

Damage to the building is expected to be up to $30 million, according to Hertzmann. The building is expected to be a total loss.

Rovanco Piping Systems, Inc., describes itself as providing "a high quality pre-insulated piping system as an alternative to outdated field insulated piping which is costly, less effective and less efficient." The private manufacturing company has three facilities in total.