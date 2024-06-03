Oil prices little changed after OPEC+ extends output cuts

OPEC+ extended 3.6 million barrels per day in production cuts through the end of 2025.

OPEC+ members will phase out 2.2 million bpd in voluntary cuts over 12 months starting in October.

JPMorgan said the decision is largely neutral for oil prices in 2024.

Crude oil futures were little changed on Monday as investors tried to parse the impact OPEC's weekend decision on production policy will have on the market.

OPEC+ agreed to extend 3.6 million barrels per day in production cuts through the end of 2025. But Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other countries will gradually phase out a separate round of 2.2 million bpd in cuts over 12 months starting this October.

Here are today's energy prices:

West Texas Intermediate July contract: $76.91 a barrel, down 8 cents. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained 7.1%.

Brent August contract: $81.06 a barrel, down cents. Year to date, the global benchmark has gained 5%.

RBOB Gasoline July contract: $2.42 a gallon, up 0.24%. Year to date, gasoline futures are up 15%.

Natural Gas July contract: $2.74 per thousand cubic feet, up 6.11%. Year to date, gas is up 11.3%.

"It now appears OPEC+ will add volumes to the market beginning in Q4'24 which may create a modest oversupply and downward price pressures," Wells Fargo analysts led by Roger Read told clients in a note.

But JPMorgan analysts said the decision by OPEC+ Sunday is largely neutral for global oil prices in 2024. The production cuts combined with summer driving should increase Brent prices by $10 to the $90-per-barrel range by September, according to the investment bank.