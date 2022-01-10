Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower as Japan's Nikkei 225 Dips 0.3%

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about inflation as well as likely policy tightening from central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Rising bond yields pressured stocks in the previous week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down 1.76% Monday afternoon stateside after breaching 1.8% earlier in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.28% while the Topix index was down 0.33%. The Japanese market was closed in the previous session for a public holiday.

South Korea's Kospi bucked the downward trend and traded 0.27% higher, but the Kosdaq fell 0.6%.

Elsewhere, the ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.62%. The heavily weighted financials subindex was down 1.19% as the country's major banking names sold off. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares were down 1.96% and ANZ declined 1.23%.

Tuesday's session in Asia followed overnight declines in the U.S. where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell. But, the Nasdaq finished fractionally higher in regular trading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down 1.76% Monday afternoon stateside after breaching 1.8% earlier in the day. By comparison, the yield on the 10-year note ended 2021 at 1.51%.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar last traded at 95.991 against a basket of its peers, withdrawing from an earlier level above 96.00.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen changed hands at 115.21 per dollar, strengthening from previous levels near 115.80. The Australian dollar rose 0.18% to $0.7181.

Oil prices rose during Asian trading hours, with U.S. crude adding 0.41% to $78.55 a barrel. Prices fell in the previous session on the back of demand worries amid a rise in global Covid cases.

"Investors are closely watching China's Omicron spread, as policy could trigger more travel restrictions," ANZ Research analysts said in a morning note.

"But the market could still benefit from tighter supplies and supply risk from Russia. OPEC's production for December continued to be lower than committed, production increased by 70,000b/d in December," they added.