Iran readying ‘imminent' ballistic missile attack against Israel, U.S. official tells NBC News

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

A big banner depicting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is placed next to a ballistic missile in Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, on September 26, 2024 on the sideline of an exhibition which marks the 44th anniversary of the start of Iran-Iraq war. 
Hossein Beris | Afp | Getty Images
  • The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
  • The official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."
  • The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to "shelter in place until further notice."
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, on the heels of Israel's ground incursion into south Lebanon, a senior White House official told NBC News on Tuesday,

The White House official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to "shelter in place until further notice."

The embassy in the same notice said it "reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system UAS intrusions, often take place without warning."

19 mins ago

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events," the notice said.

Iran's suspected planned attack came as Israeli ground forces invaded south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah, the militant group backed by Iran. The number of Israeli troops who have entered Lebanon is in "the low hundreds," an Israeli official told NBC News.

Israel last week killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points by 10 a.m. ET, spurred by a surge in the cost of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

WTI November contracts were up nearly 3% by mid-morning, hovering shy of $70 a barrel.

Iran in April launched an attack on Israel that included more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles after two top Iranian commanders were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Mmost of the missiles and drones were shot down by Israeli and U.S. military.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

