Ex-senior Federal Reserve advisor charged with economic espionage to benefit China

A former senior advisor for the Federal Reserve was arrested Friday on charges that he conspired to steal Fed trade secrets for the benefit of China.

The data that the advisor, John Rogers, shared with his co-conspirators could allow China to manipulate the U.S. market "in a manner similar to insider trading," the Department of Justice said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.