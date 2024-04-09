European markets higher ahead of U.S. inflation data; chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut up 6.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were higher Wednesday, as global markets look ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data for March.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6% at 9:30 a.m. in London, with technology stocks leadings gains, up 1.4%.

Swiss chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut, supplier for Magnum ice creams and KitKat bars, climbed 6.5% after reporting half-year results that showed higher revenue, but a steep fall in net profit.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect U.S. inflation to have increased 0.3% in March on a month-over-month basis and 3.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The CPI report, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, will be closely watched globally as it will influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate policy.

The Fed's minutes from its March meeting are also set to be released. Overnight, U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline as investors looked ahead to the key inflation reading.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as Japan's corporate inflation climbed in March and investors assessed rate decisions from New Zealand and Thailand's central banks.

Attention was also grabbed by ratings agency Fitch revising its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative.

Tesco reports higher profit, says inflation pressure has 'lessened substantially'

Matt Cardy | Getty Images

Shares of Tesco nudged 0.5% higher at 9:10 a.m. in London after the supermarket giant reported a 12.8% increase in profit to £2.83 billion ($3.59 billion) in full-year results Wednesday.

Sales climbed 7.4% to £61.48 billion. The company also announced a higher dividend per share of 12.10 pence, up from 10.90 pence.

It forecast adjusted operating profit of at least £2.8 billion in its retail division for the coming financial year, up from £2.76 billion.

Chief Executive Ken Murphy said the business had "strong momentum," and that it was seeing signs of improved customer sentiment.

"Inflationary pressures have lessened substantially," Murphy said in a statement.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open higher

European stocks opened higher Wednesday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.6% at 8:20 a.m. London time and all sectors in the green.

Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were both around 0.6% higher, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.5%.

— Jenni Reid

Norway inflation falls more than expected

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Inflation in Norway eased more than expected in March, according to data published by the country's statistics office.

The headline rate fell to 3.9% from 4.5%, below the 4.2% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Core inflation, stripping out energy and adjusted for taxes, also came in below predictions and eased from 4.9% to 4.5%.

Norges Bank held interest rates steady in March, and said it expected to leave them unchanged until fall.

"Price pressures in Norway are decreasing faster than anticipated... Norges Bank has scheduled the start of the easing cycle for Q4. Another downside surprise fuels speculation that the monetary authorities will abandon their hawkish stance sooner," Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia, said in a note.

He added that the he did not expect a reduction in rates from their 16-year highs until December, given strong wage increases, a robust economy and the "lack of a substantial recovery" in the Norwegian Krone.

— Jenni Reid

Fitch downgrades outlook on China to 'negative', affirms A+ rating

Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on China to "negative" from "stable," citing "increasing risks to China's public finance outlook."

The agency said in its report that the country faces more uncertain economic prospects and a transition away from property reliant growth.

Furthermore, it noted that wide fiscal deficits and rising government debt in recent years have eroded fiscal buffers, and that debt could still increase as fiscal policy increasingly plays an important role in supporting growth in the coming years.

However, Fitch affirmed its A+ rating on China, citing supporting factors including its large and diversified economy, solid GDP growth prospects relative to peers and an integral role in global goods trade.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,936, Germany's DAX down 49 points at 18,263, France's CAC 17 points lower at 8,103 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 77 points at 33,609, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Ukrainian inflation figures for March.

— Holly Ellyatt