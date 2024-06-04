Cramer's Lightning Round: SoundHound is a sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Obsidian Energy: "You can hold it, but I'd rather see you in Coterra."

Energy Transfer: "[buy, buy, buy!] You've got a winner there now. They have done a very good job."

Super Micro Computer: "I think you're ok, but, look. Why not own the real deal? Why not own Nvidia?"

SoundHound: "I think you should sell SoundHound."

Zim Integrated Shipping Services: "I want profits taken in that name."

GE Vernova: "Hold onto it. It's just a really good situation."

Leonardo DRS: "It's real good, and you want to hold onto that."

AES: "It's time to take profits."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra and Nvidia.

