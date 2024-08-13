NBA

Bulls' NBA Cup 4-game schedule released

In-Season tournament features pool play games vs. Celtics, Cavaliers, Hawks, Wizards

By K.C. Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The NBA has a new name for its In-Season Tournament, and the Chicago Bulls certainly hope that a fresh look brings better results than in the inaugural one.

The NBA released its NBA Cup schedule on Tuesday, and the Bulls, who went 0-4 in pool play last season, will play at Cleveland on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Central, play host to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., travel to Washington for a Nov. 26 matchup against the Wizards at 6 p.m. and play the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics at the United Center on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. in East Group C.

The NBA Cup will begin November 12 and feature semifinal and championship games on Dec. 14 and 17 in Las Vegas. The top eight teams from pool play advance to knockout rounds that will feature quarterfinal games in NBA markets on Dec. 10-11.

The teams that don't advance to the knockout rounds, like the Bulls last season, will play two regular-season games from a pool of the other non-advancing teams. The NBA is expected to release its full regular-season schedule this week, which will only feature 80 games because of this wrinkle.

The Bulls' point differential of minus-48 last season marked the second worst in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets. The 0-4 record also featured the season's low point, a 124-97 loss at Boston in which Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan both got hurt and the Celtics toyed with them as they focused on improving their point differential.

News

Lottery 53 mins ago

Last-minute gift turns into big lottery win for suburban Chicago family

Traffic 1 hour ago

I-94 shut down for hours in northwest Indiana due to gas leak, officials say

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us