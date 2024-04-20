nba draft

Bulls have 2 percent chance to win NBA Draft Lottery

Team holds 11th pick heading into May 12 event in Chicago

By K.C. Johnson

The Chicago Bulls' injury luck hasn't been very good of late. Perhaps their luck will turn when it comes to ping-pong balls.

Following Friday's disappointing Play-In Tournament loss to the Miami Heat, the NBA Draft Lottery is the next big event on the Bulls' calendar. They enter the May 12 event in Chicago sitting at No. 11, with a 9.4 percent chance for a top-four pick and a 2 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick.

Unlike last season's draft lottery, which netted the San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama, there is no generational talent atop this draft. Several scouts that NBC Sports Chicago talked to casually said this year's draft is light on top-end talent but is deep on potential starting-level or rotation players.

The Bulls hold this year's first-round pick after surrendering last year's as the second and last of two first-round picks owed to Orlando as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. The Bulls' 2025 first-round pick is top-10 protected to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade acquisition.

The Portland Trail Blazers also owe the Bulls a first-round pick, although it's lottery-protected through 2028, at which point it would convey as a second-rounder. Portland is currently in a rebuilding phase.

It's not yet known who the Bulls will have represent the franchise on the dais at the May 12 event in Chicago.

