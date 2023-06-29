Blackhawks 2023 NHL Draft capsules: Scouting reports and analysis

NASHVILLE — A recap of the Chicago Blackhawks' selections in the 2023 NHL Draft and their scouting reports, including analysis from director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey.

Round 1, pick No. 1: Connor Bedard, center

What you need to know: Bedard, 17, produced a ridiculous 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Regina Pats, which led all Western Hockey League skaters by a considerable margin. He also recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason contests. He became the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win the league's top prospect award, leading scorer award, and player of the year award.

Scouting report: Bedard measured in at 5' 9.75" and 185 pounds at the scouting combine. He's an all-world offensive talent and will immediately have one of the best shots in the NHL. A franchise-changing player.

Player reaction: "It's incredible. I can't put it into words. Growing up, obviously that was when they were going on their runs, winning Cups, and I was watching a lot of them. You see the United Center going crazy and all of Chicago getting behind them. Original Six and so much history there. I really can't put it into words and I'm so excited to be part of the organization."

Analysis from Doneghey: "Good player, better person. He's going to be able to drive our team when he gets acclimated and a little bit more mature. He's a player that you build around, not only on the ice — the on-ice product we all saw this year with Team Canada and Regina — but just the way he carries himself, the way his teammates respect him. He brings a lot of guys into the action and he'll just make everyone around him better."

Round 1, pick No. 19: Oliver Moore, center

What you need to know: Moore, 18, registered 75 points (31 goals, 44 assists) in 61 games last season for the U.S. National Under-18 team. He also recorded 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 23 games for the U.S. National Development Program and nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Scouting report: Moore is a 5-foot-11, 188-pound center who's considered to be the fastest skater in the draft class. He's offensively skilled but he's also a solid two-way player and can kill penalties. He said he tries modeling his game after Dylan Larkin, who likes to use his speed to drive the middle of the ice.

Player reaction: "Honestly, I was holding back tears. Just sharing that moment with my family, my mom and my dad, they were so excited and I think they were pretty anxious to hear my name called just like I was. It's super emotional. So many emotions. I'm just so happy."

Analysis from Doneghey: "This is a kid who was probably overshadowed with the U.S. program with Perreault, Smith and Leonard. He didn't get a lot of the highlights, but he got a lot of the heavy matchups. Whether it be the penalty kill, he was on the second power play, his speed. He's been called the fastest player in the draft, and we've been telling you guys for a couple of drafts now that that's how we want to build our team, with speed. Everybody here is going to say, 'Oh, we didn't think he would be there.' He wasn't supposed to be there."

Round 2, pick No. 35: Adam Gajan, goaltender

What you need to know: Gajan, 19, went 19-12-1 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout in 34 appearances last season with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL. He also, most notably, turned in a strong performance at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he went 2-2-0 with a 2.40 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout in four games for Team Slovakia. He is expected to return to the USHL for the 2023-24 season before heading to University of Minnesota Duluth for the 2024-25 campaign.

Scouting report: Gajan is a 6-foot-3, 183-pound goaltender who's athletic and is known to play aggressively. He went undrafted last season but performed so well this past season that he jumped back on everyone's radar.

Analysis from Doneghey: "He kind of had his coming out party at the World Juniors. Some will say single-handedly carried Slovakia to where they were."

Round 2, pick No. 44: Roman Kantserov, forward

What you need to know: Kantserov, 18, registered 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games this past season for the Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the MHL. He also added one goal and two assists in three postseason contests.

Scouting report: Kantserov is a 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward who's considered to be a strong skater with a great shot. His size is a potential concern, but the Blackhawks probably aren't too worried about it because of his skating ability.

Analysis from Doneghey: "We had an excellent meeting with him on Tuesday. He can flat out shoot it. He's accurate, quick release, skating's really good and powerful. He's got a thick body on him, plays inside. I believe he's got one year left on his KHL contract."

Round 2, pick No. 55: Martin Misiak, forward

What you need to know: Misiak, 18, compiled 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 27 games last season for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, and added 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in nine postseason contests. He also registered 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 29 games for HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia. It's unclear what the future holds for Misiak, who could return to Youngstown or head to the CHL, where he's drawing interest from multiple teams.

Scouting report: Misiak is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound winger who can play wing or center. He played winger in Slovakia but center with Youngstown. He's considered to be a powerful skater.

Player reaction: "So exciting. I'm so happy to be part of Chicago. Such a great organization. Can't wait to be in Chicago, to be honest."

Analysis from Doneghey: "He's big, skates, initiates contact, in on board battles, almost like a Brandon Saad-type player, that big-bodied wall player."

Round 3, pick No. 67: Nick Lardis, forward

What you need to know: Lardis, 17, accumulated 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 36 games this past season for the Peterborough Petes of the OHL before being traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs, where he erupted for 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 33 regular-season games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five postseason contests. He also scored four goals in seven games for Team Canada at the 2023 Under-18 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Scouting report: Lardis is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward who's known to be a great skater, which is an attribute the Blackhawks are attracted to. He grew up a Blackhawks fan and his favorite player is Patrick Kane.

Player reaction: "It's the best moment of my life. Especially Chicago, my favorite team growing up and the winning pedigree they've had in the past 10 years. So to be part of that organization now is the best feeling in my life."

Analysis from Doneghey: "He had 37 goals in the OHL, which is hard to do. Most of those goals came with Hamilton. He can fly. He meets our speed element, but he also has that scoring attribute."

Round 3, pick No. 93: Jiri Felcman, center

What you need to know: Felcman, 18, recorded 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 40 games last season for the Langnau Under-20 team in Switzerland. He also added eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine postseason contests.

Scouting report: Felcman is a 6-foot-4, 198-pound center who's known to be a solid skater for his size.

Analysis from Doneghey: "He really improved this year. Everything really came together for him this year. He projects as a bottom-six center but he gives us size and hockey IQ down the middle."

Round 4, pick No. 99: Alex Pharand, forward

What you need to know: Pharand, 18, produced 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 67 games last season for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He also had one assist in seven games for Team Canada at the 2023 Under-18 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Scouting report: Pharand is a 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward who's considered to be a strong skater and provides a physical element to his game as well.

Analysis from Doneghey: "He projects as a winger. Big winger. He fought in the CHL prospect game, so he's got that fighting ability. Very competitive. Looks out for his teammates, but he's a really good skater too."

Round 5, pick No. 131: Marcel Marcel, forward

What you need to know: Marcel, 19, racked up 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games last season for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL and added eight points (five goals, three assists) in 13 postseason contests. He also had two goals and four assists in seven games for Team Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Scouting report: Marcel is a huge body, measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. He certainly adds a different element for the Blackhawks, but he can also skate.

Analysis from Doneghey: "He gets around the ice really well. He played in the World Juniors, he was very successful there as a winger, so he fits our profile and he brings some size to the table."

Round 6, pick No. 167: Milton Oscarson, forward

What you need to know: Oscarson, 20, registered 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 10 games for the Örebro HK J20 team in Sweden before moving to the SHL, where he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 45 games with the big club. He had a solid postseason with four goals and two assists in 13 contests.

Scouting report: Oscarson is another big body at 6-foot-6, 216-pounds. The Blackhawks took a chance on a player who is likely to be more of a depth player but they like the size he brings, couple with his skating ability.

Analysis from Doneghey: "He projects as a bottom-six, penalty killer. Solid skater, he takes up a lot of ice. He's very good IQ, probably more penalty kill than anything, but he's very responsible defensively."

Round 7, pick No. 195: Janne Peltonen, defenseman

What you need to know: Peltonen, 18, recorded nine points (three goals, six assists) in 40 games last season for Kärpät U20 in Finland. He also had one goal and two assists in six games for the Under-18 team, and added one goal in seven playoff contests.

Scouting report: Peltonen is listed at 6-foot-3, 174 pounds, which checks the size box for the Blackhawks. But he's also a good skater, which is the primary trait the organization is looking for.

Analysis from Doneghey: "I've never seen him play, but [Blackhawks scout] Mikko Luoma, he's got a thing for Finnish guys and he knows them pretty well. Peltonen's a 6-3, left-shot defenseman that can skate. He meets our traits of skating, good size, and competitive player."

