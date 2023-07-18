Soldier Field

Bears vs. Packers Week 1: Here's how much tickets cost

A season-opening win over the Packers is priceless

By Tori Rubinstein

The Chicago Bears will open the 2023 NFL season with a chance to flip the script on their most hated rival when they host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the picture, the Week 1 matchup signifies a new era for the storied rivalry. And for the first time in 31 years, the Bears will go into a game against the Packers with the more credible quarterback.

So how much will it cost to watch Justin Fields go toe to toe with Jordan Love to start the season?

According to Ticketmaster, verified resale tickets currently start at $300. For reference, tickets for the Broncos game at Soldier Field in Week 4 start at $175.

For 100-level seats along the 50-yard line, verified resale tickets are going for as high as $3,365 with an average price of just over $1,000.

It’s a lot of dough to shell out for what could wind up as another traumatic loss to the folks from up north.

But should the Bears, in Ryan Poles’ words, “take back the North” in Week 1, a ticket to paradise is probably priceless.

